ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Three wanted for armed robbery of Metro PCS in Jackson

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men who are wanted in connection to the armed robbery and robbery of two Metro PCS locations.

Police said the three men walked into the Metro PCS location at 211 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29. They had on ski masks when they allegedly pulled out guns to rob the business.

Medical airplane hit by bullet at Hawkins Field in Jackson

The men also allegedly robbed the Metro PCS location at 3109 West Capitol Street.

Investigators believe a white 2017 Nissan Sentra was used in both incidents.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bWIE6_0gQu4pSR00
    (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTT5E_0gQu4pSR00
    (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y7s3G_0gQu4pSR00
    (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1keFRw_0gQu4pSR00
    (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dl8vE_0gQu4pSR00
    (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

Anyone with information about the crimes can call the Jackson Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Jackson police arrest three on outstanding warrants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three men were arrested by Jackson police on various charges on Sunday, July 3. Jackson Police Chief Deric Hearn said Quanellius Terry, 36, was arrested on Longview place on arrest warrants from 2019 for shooting into an occupied dwelling. Terry was also charged with domestic violence disturbing the family peace. Hearn […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Police: Man wanted for shooting at Brookhaven officer

UPDATE: BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police announced that Brown has been arrested at a Walmart store. BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are looking for a man who allegedly shot at an officer on Saturday, July 2. Police said Essie Ray Brown Jr., 37, is wanted for shooting at an officer. They said he […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Stokes wants city to take cars used in drive-by shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One city leader is speaking out against the recent uptick in drive-by shootings and proposing solutions to deter potential offenders. Councilman Kenneth Stokes proposes that cars used to commit drive-by shootings should be confiscated and become property of the City of Jackson. This is part of many efforts to decrease the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with murder after Terry shooting

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One man died and another was arrested following a shooting that happened in Terry on Saturday, July 2. Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at 3129 Wynndale Road. They said Brandon Nix, 27, was fatally shot twice by Michael Harvey Jr., 24, […]
TERRY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Man arrested after knife fight at Sanderson Farms

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested following a knife fight at Sanderson Farms that left one employee with critical injuries on Saturday, July 2. Flowood police said they were called about the incident around 5:00 a.m. They were informed that two employees had gotten into an altercation that involved a knife. By the […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect wanted for string of burglaries in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who burglarized multiple businesses. The burglaries took place in the early morning hours Sunday, June 26 in Ridgeland. According to investigators, the suspect was masked, wore knee pads, gloves, and a hooded sweat shirt with the word CLOUT on the […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WAPT

Altercation off Wynndale Road leads to 24-year-old charged with murder

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — The Hinds County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night in Terry. According to officers, investigators were called to a home on Wynndale Road around 9:30 p.m. "We rarely have anything happen around this end," said neighbor Vernon Vinson. Hinds County...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Guns#Police#Metro#East Woodrow#Nissan Sentra#Nexstar Media Inc
WLBT

Group of teens sentenced for armed carjacking in Ridgeland

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - On Thursday, three teenagers from Jackson were sentenced for their role in an armed carjacking that happened in Ridgeland, announced Madison and Rankin County District Attorney, Bubba Bramlett. Demyrin Williams, 18, Montavious Wilson, 19, and Jakobe Young, 15, pled guilty and were convicted in Madison...
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Man sentenced for 2016 homicide at Terry Road gas station

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On June 30, a man pled guilty to second degree murder in connection to a 2016 homicide in Jackson. Alex Lee Dixon, 31, admitted to killing Deswaund Bell on November 9, 2016. Police said Dixon shot Bell multiple times at the Shell Gas Station on Terry Road after a fight. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect accused of stealing Jackson city vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating an auto theft that occurred early Wednesday morning on 4225 Michael Avalon Street. Police discovered a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, which was a city vehicle, had been stolen. The entry/exit gate was also damaged. Investigators are examining surveillance video to identify the suspect. If you know this suspect, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg man arrested for loading pistol at Boston Logan Airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man is facing several charges after loading ammunition in his gun while curbside at an airport in Boston, Massachusetts. According to Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Paul Sullivan, 22-year-old Zachary Carden was arrested on Thursday, June 30 for taking his pistol out of a previously checked luggage bag and loading […]
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
WJTV 12

Mississippi Highway Patrol announces 2022 4th of July enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) announced that enforcement efforts will be ramped up during the 4th of July holiday weekend. Troopers will be focusing on speeding and distracted and impaired driving with safety checkpoints. They will be checking for seatbelt use and removing impaired drivers from the road. These […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for cocaine possession in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a 68-year-old man who they said was in possession of cocaine. Carl Williams was arrested Tuesday, June 28 during a traffic stop on Mission 66 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said Williams was found to be in possession of .56 grams of cocaine. He was charged […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson water distributions for July 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to neighbors in need on Sunday, July 3. The giveaway will start at 3:00 p.m. at 5465 West Frontage Road off Interstate 55 (in front of Cowboy Maloney’s). There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will run […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

1 arrested, 1 wanted for deadly drive-by shooting on Lakewood Drive

JACKSON Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man and are searching for a second suspect in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting. The shooting happened on Lakewood Drive on Tuesday, June 28. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 20-year-old Jonathan Milsap was found lying face down in the street after being shot multiple times. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy