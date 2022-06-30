Three wanted for armed robbery of Metro PCS in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men who are wanted in connection to the armed robbery and robbery of two Metro PCS locations.

Police said the three men walked into the Metro PCS location at 211 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29. They had on ski masks when they allegedly pulled out guns to rob the business.

The men also allegedly robbed the Metro PCS location at 3109 West Capitol Street.

Investigators believe a white 2017 Nissan Sentra was used in both incidents.

(Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

(Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

(Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

(Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

(Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

Anyone with information about the crimes can call the Jackson Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.