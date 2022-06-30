ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PD: 1 shot in southeast Grand Rapids

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a person was shot in southeast Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that the shooting happened around 10 a.m. on Delaware Street SE between Eastern and Union avenues.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital alive, according to GRPD. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police have not released any suspect information.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Kalamazoo Gazette

17-year-old shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – A 17-year-old was shot Saturday evening in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers say the shooting happened Saturday evening, July 2, in the 2000 block of Inverness Lane. The 17-year-old, officers said, is expected to survive their injuries. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

‘It just broke apart’ -- Battle Creek airshow victim identified

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - The Battle Creek Fire Department identified the man who died during the air show there Saturday afternoon. 40-year-old Chris Darnell was driving the shockwave jet truck when it blew up around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon during the Battle Creek Field of Flight air show and balloon festival.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

BREAKING: Lansing police investigating two overnight homicides

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are investigating two overnight homicides. The first homicide occurred at 3 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of City Market Drive in Lansing. Lansing Police officers were dispatched to that area for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. While officers were on scene, two additional subjects with apparent gunshot wounds were reported at a local hospital. The second victim, a 37-year-old female, suffered multiple apparent gunshot wounds but is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive. A third subject, a 41-year-old male, also arrived at a local hospital with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition and is also expected to survive. Police do not yet know all the details surrounding the incident however it is believed the victims were not random targets based on preliminary information which suggests an altercation took place prior to the shooting. A suspect has been identified and is currently detained.
LANSING, MI
