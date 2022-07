WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gloria M. Evans, born February 18, 1924, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2022, in Watertown, NY at the home of her son Dr. David Rechlin. A long-time resident of Fredonia, Gloria had previously lived in West Seneca, NY, Derby, NY, and Stuart, FL. Gloria was the daughter of Fred and Lucy Grotke, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husbands Ted Rechlin and George Evans, as well as her brother Cliff Grotke.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO