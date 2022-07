It was a scary Wednesday evening for a small plane pilot in northeast Iowa after his plane crashed between Decorah and Waukon. According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office via a Decorah News story, the crash happened Wednesday night around 8:40 pm. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was told the plane went down by the Old Stage Road and Glenville Road intersection.

DECORAH, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO