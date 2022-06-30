ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Superintendent Geary gets contract extension

By Austin Mirmina / Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
Matthew Geary Dave Huck/Journal Inquirer

MANCHESTER — Superintendent of Schools Matthew Geary signed a new contract Monday extending his stay as the school district’s top administrator for at least another year.

His existing contract was extended by one year following unanimous approval by the Board of Education Monday night.

Under the contract, which now runs until June 30, 2025, Geary will earn $221,837 in 2022-23, a 5% increase over his current base salary of $211,273. In 2023-24, year two of the contract, he will earn $230,710, a 9.2% increase over his current salary.

The third-year salary in the contract hasn’t yet been negotiated, officials said.

School board members Monday night praised Geary’s leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. They also lauded his commitment to narrowing achievement gaps among subgroups of students, and his financial savvy in securing funds for the district.

“You’ve really been able to pull the district through this and we’re really grateful for your leadership,” Chairman Chris Pattacini told Geary Monday night.

Geary, a former Manchester High School principal, became superintendent of Manchester schools in 2014. He called the 2021-22 school year challenging in many ways, especially as schools scrambled to deal with a staffing shortage and an inflated number of student absences during the pandemic.

Student attendance data for the 2021-22 school year is still being calculated, and the chronic absentee rate was not immediately available. But Geary said the number was “way higher than we want it to be.

“We’re trying to get that number to 15%, and it’s not near 15% right now,” he added.

A student who misses 10% or more school days is considered chronically absent, according to the state Department of Education. In Manchester, the threshold for chronic absenteeism is 18 school days, officials said.

A wave of COVID-19 variants forced school officials to rework their health and safety plans while also keeping students quarantined at home, Geary said.

“We were ready to go with our plan in September and then we had a COVID wave,” he said.

School officials have attended multiple attendance summits to prepare for the coming school year, and Geary said they have a good plan for the future.

“What I’m hoping happens next is … we get a little flexibility on five days,” he said, referring to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended five-day isolation period for unvaccinated people who are exposed to the virus.

Despite the persistent challenges surrounding the pandemic, Geary said that the schools have made strides in the last three months, with a majority of staff and students returning to buildings, and in-person graduations being held.

Additionally, Geary said that he hopes the district can “try to get back to some semblance of what school can look like in its best form before next year.”

On Monday, the board read its written evaluation of Geary’s performance during the 2021-22 school year. The evaluation letter mentioned the district’s continued focus on academic outcomes, such as maintaining a Manchester High School graduation rate above 85%. The letter noted Geary’s “thoughtful and coordinated use” of federal COVID-19 relief funds to support public school recovery efforts.

The letter also spotlighted the race and equity work that included regular professional learning for administrators and an effort to recruit and retain certified staff of color to ensure they reflect the makeup of the student population.

“Your work and leadership continue to move the district forward across multiple dimensions, especially during the pandemic,” the letter said. “Your clear sense of purpose, dedication to supporting staff and a deep commitment to academic excellence and equity for all students has resulted in tangible, measurable success.

“The Manchester Board of Education is proud to have concluded another successful school year under your leadership.”

Following the letter, school board members took turns thanking Geary for his dedicated service to the district and town.

Board member Kwasi Ntem-Mensah commended him for being a father figure to the entire student body. Newly-appointed board member Dean Ott recounted meeting Geary in 2013 as he distributed seeded paper cards to students that they could plant in their backyards.

Ott said that Geary has done well to implant that energy into the schools and allowed “our MPS system garden to foster.”

