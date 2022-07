July 3, 2022 –Rock Springs and Green River will both feature their fireworks shows on Monday night, beginning at 10 p.m. If you plan to shoot off your own fireworks display, the Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Fire Department reminds you that it is illegal to do so in the unincorporated areas of Sweetwater County and on all federal and state-owned lands. The only exception is on privately owned lands with the owner’s permission. Residents caught shooting off fireworks on these lands you may be fined and can be held liable for any suppression costs or other damages caused by fireworks.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO