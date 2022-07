Following in the footsteps of two of the best Washington running backs in recent memory isn’t a bad way to go for a rookie out of Alabama. Brian Robinson Jr. is set to be an integral member of the Commanders’ RB room this season along with Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Jaret Patterson. Robinson, unlike his position mates, is a big and barreling body who can truck through defenders, rather than solely juking around them.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO