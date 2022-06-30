Jonathan Villar granted release from the Cubs

Hill hurt his knee in his start against the Cubs, and the Red Sox were waiting for the results of his MRI before determining whether an IL stint was necessary. Although the team didn't expand on the results, they were obviously serious enough to require Hill to need at least two weeks to recover. Hill, who is the oldest starter in the majors, has a 4.20 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with sub-par strikeout numbers. Regardless of how much time he'll miss, he's not worth holding in anything but deep AL-only leagues.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO