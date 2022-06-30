ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Villar granted release from the Cubs

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVillar was designated for assignment on June 24th after a poor first few months...

Jonathan Villar reportedly signs with Angels

Villar had a $6 million deal with the Cubs before he was surprisingly designated for assignment and released, and the Angels will likely owe him only the prorated minimum salary. The veteran will likely take a utility role, and was slashing just .222/.271/.327. With his speed, he may be relevant in deeper AL-only leagues, but for the most part, he's unlikely to be worth rostering in fantasy.
ANAHEIM, CA
Jake Lamb sitting for Dodgers Sunday afternoon

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Lamb is being replaced at designated hitter by Will Smith versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore. In 9 plate appearances this season, Lamb has a .375 batting average with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jace Peterson not in Brewers' Monday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Peterson is being replaced in right field by Andrew McCutchen versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 210 plate appearances this season, Peterson has a .247 batting average with a .761 OPS, 7 home runs,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Damion Lee signs with Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent guard Damion Lee. (Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter) It hasn't been clear what Lee was going to do all off-season, but he will ultimately opt for a change of scenery in Phoenix rather than sign back with Golden State. He was solid for the Warriors, and he will provide good bench depth for the Suns. His fantasy value isn't exactly determined yet, but many are hoping for a slight increase in production from last year.
PHOENIX, AZ
Caratini's HR in 10th gives Brewers 5-2 victory over Cubs

MILWAUKEE -- — With one swing of the bat, Victor Caratini turned a forgettable performance into one of the most memorable moments of his career. After striking out in each of his first four plate appearances, Caratini hit a three-run homer off Scott Effross with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hanser Alberto takes over third base for Dodgers on Monday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is batting ninth in Monday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Alberto will operate third base after Justin Turner was named Monday's designated hitter, Will Smith was moved behind the plate, and Austin Barnes was benched. In a matchup versus left-hander Kyle Freeland, our models...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cubs: Suzuki Returning to Chicago, Smyly to Start in South Bend

Photos: Quinn Harris-USA Today Sports, via Reuters/Dustin Bradford-Getty Images. The Chicago Cubs received encouraging news on the injury front Sunday morning. Despite Alec Mills heading to the IL , a pair of notable names look close to returning for the Cubs. According to Marquee Sports Network’s Taylor McGregor, Seiya Suzuki is returning to Chicago and Drew Smyly will start in South Bend on Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
Mookie Betts likely to return Sunday or Monday

After taking live at-bats Saturday, Mookie Betts will likely return to the lineup from a cracked rib either Sunday or Monday. (Fabian Ardaya on Twitter) Betts has made a rather quick recovery from a cracked rib he suffered on June 19th. The former MVP will reportedly slide right back into the top of the lineup for the Dodgers in either right field or at second base upon his return. The 29-year-old, who is slashing .273/.371/.519 with 17 homers and 40 RBIs on the season, is an automatic fantasy lineup lock when he comes back.
MLB
Juan Soto doubles, scores two runs in Friday's loss to Marlins

Soto extended his hitting streak to seven games Friday, scoring seven runs and driving in one run in that span. The star slugger has been a major disappointment for fantasy managers this season, hitting just .225 with 45 runs scored, 14 home runs, and 32 runs batted in through 77 games this season.
MIAMI, FL
Kyle Lewis in lineup for Triple-A Tacoma Sunday

There remains no clear timeline for Lewis to return to the Mariners, so he will get as much time as he needs on this rehab assignment. Seattle manager Scott Servais also said he wants Lewis to get playing time in the outfield with Tacoma. Nonetheless, this is a positive sign as Lewis inches closer to rejoining the Mariners potentially later this month right before or after the All-Star break.
SEATTLE, WA
Bradley Zimmer knocks home run on Saturday

Zimmer blasted his first home run since April 22, hitting a shot 402 ft to deep right in the bottom of the seventh. Zimmer hasn't been playing much this season and based on his statistics, shouldn't be owned in any leagues. On the season he is hitting a lowly .116/.208/.261 with two home runs and three RBI over 57 games.
MLB
Juan Soto homers in Saturday's loss to Marlins

Soto has finally started to wake up at the plate for the Nationals, hitting .364 with seven runs scored, one home run, and two runs batted in over his last seven games. The star slugger will look to regain the trust of disappointed fantasy managers, hitting .226 with 46 runs scored, 15 home runs, and 33 runs batted in through 78 games this season.
MIAMI, FL
Rich Hill (knee sprain) lands on IL

Hill hurt his knee in his start against the Cubs, and the Red Sox were waiting for the results of his MRI before determining whether an IL stint was necessary. Although the team didn't expand on the results, they were obviously serious enough to require Hill to need at least two weeks to recover. Hill, who is the oldest starter in the majors, has a 4.20 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with sub-par strikeout numbers. Regardless of how much time he'll miss, he's not worth holding in anything but deep AL-only leagues.
MLB
Austin Nola sitting for Padres on Sunday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nola will move to the bench on Sunday with Jorge Alfaro moving behind the plate and Eric Hosmer entering the lineup at first base. Hosmer will bat fifth versus left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Rafael Devers doubles in loss to Cubs

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs on Saturday evening. However, he also struck out twice. Boston ultimately fell to Chicago by a score of 3-1. Fantasy Impact:. Devers has been one of the best hitters in baseball this season, though he’s in...
CHICAGO, IL
Frankie Montas dealing with a shoulder injury

Montas reportedly had trouble getting extended, according to Athletics manager Mark Kotsay. There was some speculation Montas was removed from the game because he was traded, but he is indeed dealing with an injury which is not a good sign for Oakland just one month away from the trade deadline. He is considered day-to-day for now.
BASEBALL
Max Fried pitches well in win on Friday

Max Fried pitched seven innings, allowing an earned run on five hits while striking out four in Atlanta's win over Cincinnati on Friday. Fried pitched well, with his only blemish being an RBI single allowed to Tommy Pham in the bottom of the third inning. He's been excellent recently, only allowing more than two earned runs once in his last eight starts and has lowered his xERA to 2.92 along with a career-best 2.86 xFIP. With the win, he improves his record to 8-2 with a 2.66 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 96 strikeouts over 16 starts. He'll next toe the rubber in a matchup against the Cardinals on Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA

