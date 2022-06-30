What is Bobby Bonilla Day?

Josh Winckowski was excellent for the Boston Red Sox last night against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering a single earned run over six innings of work. Unfortunately, his offense was a no-show and it resulted in being saddled with a loss. Wrigley Field was rocking even though the home team is miles from contention this year and will be full of life this afternoon as the Cubs look to complete a sweep.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO