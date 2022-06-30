Nevada casinos post 15th straight month of $1B in winnings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State casinos notched their 15th consecutive month of winning $1 billion or more.

The monthly win revenue summary for May from the Nevada Gaming Control Board said the overall gaming win for the state’s casinos was $1,300,066,171, up 5.71 percent from the May 2021 collection of $1,229,894,521.

Clark County casinos raked in more than $1.1 million during May, the report said, with Strip properties accounting for more than $731 million.

That’s a jump of 7.13% from May 2021 for the county and 11.62% for Strip casinos.

Downtown casinos made nearly $79 million in May, up from nearly $75 million for May 2021, the report said.

For the fiscal year (July 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022),

gaming win has increased 40.99%, the board said, a climb to more than $13.3 billion from nearly $9.5 billion.

