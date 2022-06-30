Doctor Who Is Reportedly Making A Major Change To The TARDIS In Future Episodes

Doctor Who already has a lot of changes coming with Jodie Whittaker’s upcoming regeneration and all the reveals concerning the 60th anniversary, and it looks like another is on the way. It appears that a major redesign is coming to the TARDIS, and while some fans might roll their eyes knowing that the TARDIS gets a facelift with every new Doctor, this is a change that will actually alter the accessibility of the device.

A new report states that Doctor Who ’s TARDIS will undergo a change that will make it wheelchair accessible. The Sun claims that a new design for the TARDIS will remove stairs, narrow spaces, and other obstacles that would make navigation for someone in a wheelchair difficult. On top of those revisions, a lift will be installed that will aid in someone getting around any areas that might cause difficulty.

The reason for the change, according to the report, is to accommodate the show’s continued steps towards inclusivity and because of the alleged involvement of actor Bernard Cribbins in the upcoming 60th anniversary special. Cribbins, the fan-favorite character who played Wilfred Mott (a.k.a. Donna Noble's grandfather), now uses a wheelchair.

The change would also allow Doctor Who to welcome other actors onto the program who might not have been able to access the previous versions of the TARDIS, and increase the level of inclusivity in the series in future seasons. It’s interesting that this wasn’t a change that the series made sooner, as the rebooted version often strives to make efforts to include all walks of life.

The TARDIS designs of the reboot era are elaborate, and for anyone who looks back on past designs, they are packed with steps and platforms. It would be magnificent to see what a new design looks like without those incorporated, though a mostly flat main room wasn’t uncommon at all for the TARDIS in the classic era of the program. One has to wonder how the interior may change to still remain stylish yet also conscious of any guests that might come on board.

Jodie Whittaker’s TARDIS, which is presumably the one that will transform to make way for a more accessible TARDIS, is probably the most minimalist of recent Doctor Who designs. HBO Max subscribers who travel back to past seasons with other Doctors will see much more going on in the main room than in hers, so it’s possible that the changes won’t be all that drastic to fans familiar with the current design. I’m assuming those major columns surrounding the engine won’t be around in the next iteration, but we’ll have to wait and see if the change actually happens.

Regardless of whether or not this latest rumor is true, it’s clear that Russell T. Davies is making some big changes with what we know so far about the 60th anniversary. We’re still waiting, of course, for news on where and when Ncuti Gatwa will make his official debut as The Doctor, as that seems like it’s still up in the air. I’m not picky on when he’ll arrive, but I am definitely excited to see what he’ll do with the role .

Doctor Who is currently on hiatus but will return in the fall to say goodbye to The Doctor’s current actress, Jodie Whittaker. The 60th anniversary special will arrive sometime in 2023, and hopefully, Season 14 sometime after that.

