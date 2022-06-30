ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

2 houses on Saginaw’s East Side erupt in flames on same night

By Cole Waterman
The Saginaw News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAGINAW, MI — In just a few hours, two houses that have stood for more than 100 years about a mile from each other on Saginaw’s East Side erupted in flames. Investigators are now looking for what sparked both blazes. The first fire of Wednesday, June 29,...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Firefighters respond to house fire in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Crews were sent to a house fire on Blackmore Street between Malden St. and Brokton St. on Monday. The call came in around 1:40 a.m., with Saginaw Fire Department responding. The house was vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, according...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Used fireworks ignite fire at Saginaw residence early Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say used fireworks were disposed improperly in a trash can, which ignited in a Saginaw residence early Friday. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North 21st Street. The Saginaw Fire Department says the residents used fireworks on Thursday night...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Early morning shooting leaves man in critical condition, woman injured in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Flint Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a shooting that was reported just before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say the Flint Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the 2700 block of Sloan Street. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 34-year-old man from Detroit...
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Tragedy on Lake Nepessing as Man Goes Missing Off Boat Saturday Night

The holiday weekend saw tragedy on Lake Nepessing in Lapeer Country. As of Sunday night, dive teams and marine patrol were still searching for a missing 67-year-old man. According to The County Press, the man went missing off a boat on the lake sometime around 10:30 pm Saturday. Lapeer County Marine Patrol & Dive Team worked through the night and were joined by the Oakland County Sheriff Department Rescue Dive Team as well for the search.
LAPEER, MI
The Flint Journal

Man, woman injured in Flint shooting

FLINT, MI -- A shooting outside a Flint home left two people seriously injured Saturday morning, police said. The shooting took place just before 5 a.m. July 2 outside of a residence in the 2700 block of Sloan Street in Flint, according to the Flint Police Department. At the scene,...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

3 suspects arrested after abandoned house fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three suspects have been taken into custody after an abandoned house in Flint caught fire. Crews were sent to the 1500 block of Mackin Road just before 1 p.m. on Friday, July 1. The home that caught fire appears to be abandoned, according to the Flint...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

BREAKING: Lansing police investigating two overnight homicides

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are investigating two overnight homicides. The first homicide occurred at 3 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of City Market Drive in Lansing. Lansing Police officers were dispatched to that area for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. While officers were on scene, two additional subjects with apparent gunshot wounds were reported at a local hospital. The second victim, a 37-year-old female, suffered multiple apparent gunshot wounds but is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive. A third subject, a 41-year-old male, also arrived at a local hospital with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition and is also expected to survive. Police do not yet know all the details surrounding the incident however it is believed the victims were not random targets based on preliminary information which suggests an altercation took place prior to the shooting. A suspect has been identified and is currently detained.
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw Area Fireworks continue set up on Ojibway Island

SAGINAW, MI — With four days until the holiday, crews on Friday, July 1, readied the next batch of fireworks on Ojibway Island, where they will launch come Fourth of July. For the eighth consecutive year, Wolverine Fireworks staff will handle the logistical effort involved in preparing and coordinating an aerial display that organizers bill as the largest fireworks show in Michigan on the Fourth of July.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Man dies in work-related accident

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 48-year-old Kinde man died after an air duct piece as heavy as 4,000 pounds fell on him, according to Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson. Huron County Dispatch was called on June 24 by Blue Diamond to request an ambulance for an injured worker at the Sturm Road plant in Windsor Township.
HURON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Saginaw County toddler dies week after falling into pool

ZILWAUKEE, MI — A toddler has died a week after falling into a Zilwaukee pool. Police and medical personnel responded to a Zilwaukee house about 5:40 p.m. on June 15 for a near-drowning after 2-year-old McKenna S. Snyder fell into a pool. They performed immediate medical services at the scene before McKenna was taken to a local hospital.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

2 men critical after overnight double shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men were listed in critical condition after a double shooting in Flint overnight. Michigan State Police say men ages 34 and 31 were shot near a residence in the 3800 block of Sterling Street just after midnight on Thursday. Both victims then ran into the 3900 block of Forest Hill Avenue.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Toddler Dies Days After Falling into Pool

Michigan State Police said a 2-year-old girl who fell into a pool at a home in Zilwaukee on June 15 has died. McKenna Snyder had been in critical condition at a local hospital since the incident, and died on June 23. Authorities urge close adult supervision and planning for safety...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

