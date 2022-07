St. Elizabeth Edgewood was recognized for the fifth year in a row as being at the highest level for cardiac care in the Tri-State. St. E was the only local hospital to receive the American College of Cardiology NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award. The award is based on metrics for patient care, including how long it takes to receive specific emergency procedures, compliance with standards, discharge medications used, and cardiac rehabilitation referrals.

EDGEWOOD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO