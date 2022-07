Happy 4th of July! Buena Vista, Salida, Howard, Leadville, and Fairplay all have events today to celebrate today! Here’s what’s going on. Buena Vista’s Freedom Fest continues all day today. Activities on the 4th include the Optimist Club pancake breakfast at 7 am, the Freedom 5K beginning at 8 am followed by the 4th of July parade down East Main at 9 am. Freedom Fest is in McPhelemy Park from 9am to 4pm with Art in the Park, live music, kid’s games, a beer garden and food trucks. The American Legion sponsors the Fireworks show at the Rodeo Grounds at dusk.

SALIDA, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO