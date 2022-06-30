The Starbucks Karen Who Had TikTok Laughing

The restaurant industry is famously stressful for its workers. These employees face a host of challenges, including low wages, few benefits, and job insecurity, explains Civil Eats. Another hurdle many service workers face on a near daily basis is the difficult customer. Of the many U.S. workers who quit their jobs...
The internet contains countless stories of rude customers, some antagonizing enough to be labeled as "Karens." As BBC explains it, Karens are customers who feel entitled to "belittle service industry workers," be it through micro-aggressions or full-on screaming fits. For instance, TikTok lost it over one Mexican restaurant Karen who flipped out on a manager for conversing in Spanish with a fellow employee. Similarly, TikTok wasn't impressed by a McDonald's drive-thru Karen who held up the line so her husband could cut in ahead of other customers. Not cool.
If you stood in line at Starbucks this November, you may have heard a Taylor Swift fan (perhaps it was you?) order an off-menu beverage called "Taylor's Version," also known as Taylor Swift's go-to Starbucks order: a grande latte with four pumps of caramel syrup and nonfat milk. Stans love to feel close to the objects of their admiration by whatever means possible, and sipping their favorite star's favorite beverage can feel like a special kind of connection — especially when it's likely to taste exactly the same as the version the star drinks, by virtue of the corporate coffee chain's analogous brewing process.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. One of my worst memories of parenting was the day I brought my baby daughter to the Department of Motor Vehicles to register my car and I practically shamed out the door.
Hot dogs are a staple grub of ballparks, backyard cookouts, carnivals, and other fun, communal get-togethers. They're convenient, affordable, substantial — not to mention tasty. Several regions across the nation have their own hot dog styles, with recipes that call for unique toppings and ingredient combinations. Visiting Seattle? You'll find dogs topped with cream cheese and sauteed onions. Taking a trip to Philadelphia? Order a Texas Tommy, which is smothered with crispy bacon and Cheez Whiz (per TasteAtlas).
We can't help but love Chrissy Teigen. She is so authentic and relatable when it comes to food. Per Elite Daily, Teigen likes Shake Shack and partakes in Taco Bell's Doritos Locos tacos. She also tweets her love for the Del Taco chicken soft taco and likes to share the number of Jack in the Box's egg rolls she noshes on. The "Cravings" author's honesty is captivating and she has boldly gone where most celebrities are scared to go: the drive-thru window for a hot fresh fry from McDonald's.
SUMMER is the season to get outside and enjoy pool parties, barbeques, and park picnics. Although summer is loved by many, the fashion crowd finds the season particularly challenging to stay stylish with the high temps and sunshine. Thankfully, there are a few fashion finds out there that will keep...
While TikTok is full of trendy videos about customers ordering off of fast food chains' secret menus, others may be more intrigued by these restaurants' more exclusive offerings that can only be found in select locations. For example, McDonald's only offers panzerotti, a fried calzone filled with melted mozzarella and tomatoes, at its Italy locations. Over at Starbucks, fans of the coffee chain's pleasingly pink cherry blossom drinks can only taste the floral flavor in lattes and Frappuccinos for a limited time in Japan each year.
With the return of summer comes the return of summer desserts and the people that flock to them. Citing a 2016 report by Technomic, Mondelēz International (the name behind such brands as Oreo, Chips Ahoy, and Honey Maid) claimed that close to half of consumers (43%) respond to hotter weather by opting for frozen beverages (via Let's Chat Snacks). If so, that could help explain why so many spots shake up their shakes when Mother Nature cranks up the thermostat.
Another month, another special offer from Starbucks – and, wouldn't you know, the chain is being annoyingly vague about certain details! Always asking for trouble when you don't spell out the details, as this leaves too much room for expectation (on the part of customers) and interpretation (on the part of the merchant) leading to inevitable disappointments and, well, drama. All Starbucks will say about its "TuesYay" promo is that on every Tuesday in July, Starbucks Rewards members can get 50% off a cold beverage, although it does provide the asterisked codicil that says the offer is one per person, is not available on delivery orders, is not good with other offers, and does not include booze, bottles, or "ready to drink" beverages. (Aren't they all "ready to drink" when served?) However, there still seem to be some questions that may have been left unanswered, at least by Starbucks.
Since refrigerators became a domestic must-have over 100 years ago, they've literally changed people's lives. They look stylish and, well, let's face it — having a fridge is way more convenient than trying to keep your food cold in damp cellars or buried under some snow in winter. Do...
The once-revered celebrity chef, Todd English, sabotaged his career in 2014 with a series of unfortunate career missteps. Sordid photos of a boozed-up English were published by Page Six that year, and he was later arrested for drunk driving. In addition, English faced accusations of sexual harassment and reports of general poor conduct from coworkers, ultimately sullying his persona.
The popularity of cold coffee is on the rise. The cold brew coffee market has increased by 26.24% in 2021, and is expected to increase by $1.37 billion by 2025, according to PR Newswire. And now, Califia Farms is meeting this increased demand for cold brew with the launch of their very own dairy-free Iced Café Mixers. The plant-based beverage brand noticed a need for coffee creamers that complement cold brew, and they decided to fill that need with the first-of-its-kind plant-based coffee creamer that is specifically designed to mix well and retain its flavor in iced coffee. These cold brew Iced Café Mixers are made from a rich blend of oat and almond milk. They come in two sweet flavors: Vanilla Sweet Crème and Caramel Crème, each with just 3 grams of sugar per serving, according to VEGWORLD Magazine.
Discovering the right snack food is a big deal for all ages. That includes the age of COVID, during which many people were stuck at home and increased their snacking as time went on, according to the market research firm, Mordor Intelligence. Per Study Finds, the company Moonstruck Chocolate arranged for a 2019 survey about people's snacking habits. The investigators estimated that Americans spend about $500 a month on snacks, which equates to roughly $30,000 over a lifetime.
There are a number of necessary elements to hosting the perfect backyard barbecue and plenty of preparation is required. Of course, making sure the grill is loaded with propane or coals is paramount; loaded burgers and hot dogs are just a few recipes that are perfect for the grill. Plus, a cooler full of cold drinks is a must so guests can enjoy each other's company and beat the heat.
When it comes to desserts, Costco has quite the selection. If you are a fan of the warehouse retailer's Boba Ice Cream Bars, a stop at the membership wholesaler won't leave you disappointed. And if you like ice cream sandwiches, Costco can help you meet that craving with packages of trendy La Vie Gourmand Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches (via She Knows). But if frozen treats are not on the menu, the return of the beloved Costco key lime pie had Instagram blowing up with glee, and it is not just because it weighs in at over 4 pounds. And, of course, who can resist Costco's sheet cake that tastes delish, feeds a crowd, and will only set you back $18.99, per Today?
When the weather gets warm, there's only one thing on everyone's mind: getting outside and grilling. There's maybe nothing as quintessential to the summer spirit as grilling up some burgers. Of course, you could throw your burgers on any old store-bought bread, but what else is out there? We've seen people put burgers in between all kinds of layers, and you have to wonder if there are rules about what goes and what doesn't. Some people have very strong opinions about buns, but it's worth investigating whether the kind of bun used for a hamburger actually affects the final dish.
Summer has just gotten underway and Aldi is offering so many products to help us optimize this short and sunny reprieve. The economically priced supermarket chain recently released a summer-ready boozy treat called Poptails to help us keep cool. And then there are those cute fun-packed ice cream cones that have arrived for the Fourth of July that will have you feeling like a kid. Who could possibly resist those cute galactic, unicorn, or mermaid ice cream cones? They look so colorful and fun! And, if you are stocking up on drinks for a holiday cookout, a few weeks ago, Aldi dropped a must-have cooler that you can fill with ice and store your sodas and juice boxes so they are cool and ready to go when a parched person needs a drink.
If you've ever traveled to another country and stopped at a fast food chain for a familiar meal, you may have noticed a few menu options you've never heard of before. That's the great thing about traveling — you never know what gems you'll discover along the way! In Thailand, Burger King debuted its crisp Hashtag Fries along with a juicy Hashtag Burger for customers to savor for a limited time. The name is a clever nod to waffle fries being shaped like hashtags. With such a simple yet effective idea, it's easy to see that the Hashtag menu would be an absolute winner in America.
If you know food, you know Andrew Zimmern – and probably at least one of the series he's appeared on. These days, there are a plethora of shows for foodies, cooks, or people just looking for wholesome and good television. Food competition shows can get intense, but when you're playing for a cash prize and a spot at a renowned bakery, the pressure is really on. "Silos Baking Competition" premiered on June 12, and if you haven't watched the one-hour special yet, you should add it to your list. Magnolia Network featured six bakers competing for $25,000 and the winning dessert to be sold in Chip and Joanna Gaines' bakery, Silos Bakery Co. (per a press release sent to Mashed).
