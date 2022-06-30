The Starbucks Karen Who Had TikTok Laughing

Another month, another special offer from Starbucks – and, wouldn't you know, the chain is being annoyingly vague about certain details! Always asking for trouble when you don't spell out the details, as this leaves too much room for expectation (on the part of customers) and interpretation (on the part of the merchant) leading to inevitable disappointments and, well, drama. All Starbucks will say about its "TuesYay" promo is that on every Tuesday in July, Starbucks Rewards members can get 50% off a cold beverage, although it does provide the asterisked codicil that says the offer is one per person, is not available on delivery orders, is not good with other offers, and does not include booze, bottles, or "ready to drink" beverages. (Aren't they all "ready to drink" when served?) However, there still seem to be some questions that may have been left unanswered, at least by Starbucks.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO