Save on Durable Luggage for Your Next Trip at Macy's

Crocs is stepping back into fashion — this time, through a new collaboration with MCM.
The German fashion brand has partnered with the comfy footwear giant for MCM x Crocs, a two-piece capsule collection in both men’s and women’s sizes. Both styles revamp MCM’s own signatures — including its staple monogrammed leather, studs and winged logos — to bring the relaxed foam clogs an edgy streetwear twist.
The first style, deemed the Belt Bag Clog,...
