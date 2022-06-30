Guardians score four in 10th, walk-off Twins
CLEVELAND (AP) – Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, completing a four-run rally that gave the Cleveland Guardians a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.
Amed Rosario began the comeback with a one-out double off closer Emilio Pagán that scored automatic runner Richie Palacios, prompting the Twins to bring in Jharel Cotton.
A passed ball by Ryan Jeffers scored Steven Kwan, and Cotton retired José Ramírez before Naylor connected for his first game-ending homer.
Minnesota had taken a 6-3 lead in the top of the 10th on an RBI single from Carlos Correa and a two-run homer by Max Kepler.
The teams have split four games in the five-game series, keeping the Twins’ lead over the second-place Guardians in the AL Central at two.
Cleveland will host the Twins in the final game of the series on Thursday at 12:10 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.
Comments / 1