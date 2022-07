MCDONOUGH — The tradition of camp meeting returns to Henry County this month with the annual Shingleroof Camp Meeting July 15 through July 21. Shingleroof Camp Meeting started as long ago as 1830 and continues today, bringing Christian fellowship to the young and old in a gathering that has been described as part reunion, part revival and part multigenerational summer camp.

