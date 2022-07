Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and the Pulaski County Courthouse Exhibits Committee will present a new veterans exhibit on the third floor of the Old Pulaski County Courthouse. It’s called, ‘Remembering the Sacrifices for Freedom.’ The exhibit will feature donated items from veterans and their families from various wars. The presentation starts at noon.

PULASKI COUNTY, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO