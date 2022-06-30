ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

PHOTOS: See who's up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control

By Heather Middleton
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever homes. Animals...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Pedestrian killed in Cobb County hit-and-run, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 49-year-old man was killed while walking along Austell Road early Sunday morning, Cobb County Police officials said. Now they are trying to find the driver who struck him. The man was just north of the intersection with Barber Road around 1:45 a.m., outside of...
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton County, GA
Pets & Animals
City
Ellenwood, GA
Clayton County, GA
Lifestyle
County
Clayton County, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Clayton County, GA
Government
Ellenwood, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Man hit by car, killed while walking in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Marietta man has died after being hit by a car on Austell Road at Barber Road in Cobb County early Sunday. Police said the man who is 49-year-old, was walking west across Austell Road outside of a crosswalk just before 2:00 a.m. when he was hit by a car traveling northbound.
COBB COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Gwinnett police: Missing male found safe

A man with diminished mental capacity who went missing from his Snellville group home has been found and is safe. According to a news release issued by Gwinnett police about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, July 3, Austin Brian Pike, 24, was located at a Walmart near his residence. A Mattie’s Call...
SNELLVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

48-year-old man drowns at home on Lake Lanier

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man drowned in Lake Lanier on Saturday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, game wardens responded to the possible drowning of a man at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46

Man who abandoned car on I-85 taken to hospital for mental care

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Deputies with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said its Mental Health Task Force intervened and assisted a man experiencing psychosis. On June 28, a man who was in a manic state abandoned their car on Interstate 85 and jumped over barbwire to reach the Georgia State Patrol post in Suwanne.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I’ve received death threats:’ Henry County sheriff speaks about mass exodus in sheriff’s office

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett says he has received death threats since becoming the county’s sheriff in 2020. Scandrett, the first African American sheriff in the history of Henry County, spoke to Channel 2′s Tom Jones on Friday to address a number of concerns made by former sheriff candidate Jim Cox on social media regarding the state of the department.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Scott Freeman named chief of Conyers Police Department

CONYERS — Deputy chief of police Scott Freeman has been named chief of the Conyers Police Department upon the retirement of chief Gene Wilson. Freeman’s history with the Conyers Police Department began when he joined the Conyers Police Explorers as a high school freshman. Upon graduation, he began working full time for the city as a communications operator and then worked his way up in rank to the position of major. During his law enforcement career, Freeman has served in a variety of capacities and leadership roles including chief deputy sheriff for the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and chief of police for the Athens-Clarke County Police Department before returning to Conyers in February 2019 to serve as deputy chief of police.
CONYERS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Local real estate developer constructs ‘micro homes’ as solution for housing crisis in South Fulton

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News gets real about the affordable housing crisis and the impact on minority communities. A local real estate developer and investor, Booker T. Washington, is on a mission to help people find housing solutions, particularly in the south metro. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston says Washington is doing it with “micro homes.”
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy