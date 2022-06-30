PHOTOS: See who's up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control

CONYERS — Deputy chief of police Scott Freeman has been named chief of the Conyers Police Department upon the retirement of chief Gene Wilson. Freeman’s history with the Conyers Police Department began when he joined the Conyers Police Explorers as a high school freshman. Upon graduation, he began working full time for the city as a communications operator and then worked his way up in rank to the position of major. During his law enforcement career, Freeman has served in a variety of capacities and leadership roles including chief deputy sheriff for the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and chief of police for the Athens-Clarke County Police Department before returning to Conyers in February 2019 to serve as deputy chief of police.

CONYERS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO