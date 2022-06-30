ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Great British boltholes: Inside the Somerset restaurant with rooms offering mouthwatering food… and views

By Alice Smellie
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The sweeping views that stretch across acres of fields from The Holcombe to the stunning neo-Gothic Downside Abbey church are breathtaking when we visit this country inn on a beautiful summer evening.

Owners Caroline Gardiner and Alan Lucas have upgraded the 17th Century inn from a pub to a restaurant with rooms, with a muted cosy vibe. If your idea of heaven is stomping around the Mendip Hills with your dog, then this is an ideal place to lay both your heads.

As well as lovely walks around the village and surrounding countryside, the inn has two dog-friendly lodges. Here it’s all about the detail. Barlake, where I settle down with my spaniel Bumble, has a water bowl, a soft dog bed and a blanket. Just outside the door is a large field in which hounds can have an evening sniff and potter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4a7Z_0gQtySSk00
Alice Smellie stays at The Holcombe in Holcombe, Somerset, which has countryside views and a 'muted cosy vibe'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FG5Hs_0gQtySSk00
Pictured is a room in one of the inn's dog-friendly lodges, which features a freestanding bath. Alice describes the inn as a 'luxurious little haven'

For humans, the lodge is a luxurious little haven, with freshly made cookies and a wood-burning stove in the bedroom, and a freestanding bath and Noble Isle toiletries in the bathroom.

The only sound from outside is the cooing of wood pigeons.

The eight main house rooms are suitably rustic, with clever contemporary twists; there are hand-printed fabrics and soft goose-down duvets and pillows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7A0E_0gQtySSk00
'The eight main house rooms (one of which is pictured) are suitably rustic, with clever contemporary twists,' notes Alice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSHqz_0gQtySSk00
There’s masses of room to sit, and both the dining room and small sitting room (above) have wood-burners – 'perfect if you visit on a rainy day', says Alice 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lERTY_0gQtySSk00
Sustainable food is a huge focus at The Holcombe, with as much as possible sourced locally and seasonal produce grown in the kitchen garden
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DxQxi_0gQtySSk00
Above is one of the inn's dishes, scattered with the garden’s edible flowers

The inn sits on the edge of Holcombe, which is surrounded by villages such as Kilmersdon, famous for its very steep Jack and Jill Hill, and Mells, which offers pretty walks and an excellent village shop and cafe. The magnificent Downside Abbey church, built in 1878, is a five-minute drive away.

It is considered one of England’s great neo-Gothic churches and is riddled with extraordinary historical details, such as the console of its organ – made from timber from HMS Bellerophon, the ship Napoleon surrendered to soon after Waterloo in 1815.

Sustainable food is a huge focus at The Holcombe, with as much as possible sourced locally and seasonal produce grown in the impressive raised beds and polytunnels of the kitchen garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TA0Hf_0gQtySSk00
'If your idea of heaven is stomping around the Mendip Hills (pictured) with your dog, then this is an ideal place to lay both your heads,' Alice says of the inn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzVxL_0gQtySSk00
Holcombe is surrounded by villages such as Mells, which offers pretty walks and an excellent village shop and cafe. Above is the village's manor, Mells Park House
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17d5du_0gQtySSk00
The magnificent Downside Abbey church (pictured), built in 1878, is a five-minute drive away from The Holcombe 

A Somerset sirloin steak is served with mizuna and herb pesto and pan-fried loin of lamb with aubergine salsa, sour cream and pomegranate. It’s hardly standard pub fare, and the presentation is exquisite – dishes are scattered with the garden’s edible flowers, a signature of the chef.

We eat supper at a long table on the terrace, watching the sun go down over the fields, with the final golden rays silhouetting the tower of the distant Abbey church. There is an arch heavy with wisteria at one end and the gardens are bordered by bee-friendly flowerbeds.

Inside, there’s masses of room to sit, and both the dining room and small sitting room have wood-burners – perfect if you visit on a rainy day.

Bumble and I have breakfast by the bar, and I can tell his review would be equally glowing.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Alnmouth beach: Rare John Dory caught by eight-year-old tourist

A fish rarely found off the North East coast has been caught by an eight-year-old holidaymaker. The John Dory was spotted among rock pools at Alnmouth, Northumberland, by Rylie from Wilsden, Bradford. His uncle, Dale Greetham, said the family went from the despondency of not finding anything all day to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Inn#Pub#Kitchen Garden#Long Table#The Dining Room#Uk#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
The Spun

Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Q 105.7

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell. According to the description, this video was taken in the summer of 2021. It claims to be of the former Ramada Hotel in Lake George, although a couple different hotels/motels have sported the Ramada name over the years, it's not clear which one this is. Looking back at some property transactions, it may be a Ramada that eventually become known as the Lake View Inn and Conference Center, located on Route 9N off Northway exit 21. Since no footage looks to have been taken around the building, it's difficult to confirm that. The last photo taken by Google Maps has the road leading to the hotel roped off, so more than likely it's the same place. Perhaps some locals or former guests may recognize the property?
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Outsider.com

Man Known for Surviving Fifth Degree Burns Posts Wild Video Walking on Yellowstone Hot Springs

A Yellowstone National Park “touron” has earned himself a world of criticism after breaking park rules and walking on the incredibly fragile hot springs. A TikToker named Matt Manrazi earned his online fame from very different circumstances. According to his posts, Manrazi survived fourth- and fifth-degree burns from accidental electrocution. And since then he’s used his platform to become a motivational speaker, often focusing on his faith.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Excavating Arthur's Stone: Archaeologists carry out first dig at a 5,000-year-old tomb in Herefordshire where the legendary King Arthur is said to have defeated a GIANT

Archaeologists have started to excavate King Arthur's stone, a tomb in Herefordshire where the legendary King Arthur is said to have defeated a giant. The tomb, which dates somewhere between 3,700 BC and 2,700 BC, is situated on a hilltop outside the village of Dorstone in Herefordshire's Golden Valley. It...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Lady Gaga performance at Italian wedding sparks criticism from locals after public villa closed for a month

Lady Gaga’s performance at a wedding in Italy is sparking criticism amongst residents of Lake Como because the groom reportedly paid to close the venue -- a normally open-to-the-public villa and its gardens -- for a full month. On Sunday, the 36-year-old singer performed at Villa Olmo, an 18th century castle, in honour of 58-year-old Alan Howard’s wedding to 33-year-old Caroline Byron. According to The Telegraph, Howard is a British hedge fund manager with an estimated worth of over $3.2 billion.According to the publication, Howard reportedly paid Lake Como’s council up to €1.3 million to rent Villa Olma and...
CELEBRITIES
Smithonian

An Ancient Home Found Beneath the Baths of Caracalla Is Now on Display

On their own, the early third-century Baths of Caracalla in Rome are a site of imposing magnificence. But now, visitors will get to see what existed at the site before the lavish public baths were built: a Roman home with frescoed ceilings and a prayer room paying homage to Roman and Egyptian gods.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

460K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy