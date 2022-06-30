ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Times-News sports editor Jeff Kirik joins Gannon athletic department

By Staff report
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 4 days ago

Longtime Erie Times-News sports editor Jeff Kirik has joined Gannon University as assistant director of athletics for media relations. His first day in his new role was Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xAjT8_0gQtxRcE00

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to our team as he brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and passion for athletics," Lisa Goddard McGuirk, the university's director of athletics, said in a statement. "His overall commitment to excellence will continue to elevate the efforts of our department, specifically as it relates to showcasing the many achievements of our Gannon Golden Knights."

Northwest Pennsylvania Sports Award: Pair of 3-sport stars win top honors

Kirik had had full oversight of the Times-News sports staff since October 2012. He also had served as the western Pennsylvania sports editor for the USA Today Network, working with reporters and editors at the Beaver County Times, Ellwood City Ledger and Somerset Daily American as well as with colleagues from around the state and Atlantic Region.

One of his signature efforts has been the annual Northwest Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards, which have drawn as many as 900 guests and in June was attended by 700 at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Kirik had worked at the Times-News since 1995. He started his career at the New Castle News in 1990.

"Gannon has many great stories to tell, and I'll team up with my coworkers to tell those stories," Kirik said about his new role.

Applications are being accepted for Times-News and western Pennsylvania sports editor at www.gannett.com/careers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gSJKm_0gQtxRcE00

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Times-News sports editor Jeff Kirik joins Gannon athletic department

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Erie, PA
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Somerset, PA
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Gannett#The Times News#The Usa Today Network#The Beaver County Times#Somerset Daily American#The New Castle News
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy