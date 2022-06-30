Here's what's new this year at Addison Kaboom Town

White Rock Lake Museum might start being removed from the Bath House Cultural Center over the next couple of weeks. The Office of Arts and Culture, which has been trying to get the museum out of the space since 2017, says it can provide staff to remove the displays and offer a place to store them until their new home is ready. Sometime in 2023, the museum could be reinstalled at a building owned by the Park and Recreation Department.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO