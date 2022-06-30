Here's what's new this year at Addison Kaboom Town

The July 4th excitement is building across North Texas. In Fort Worth, the Panther Island celebration is back in its entirety for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The festivities are on Monday. "Obviously, great food and drink vendors, kids’ activities," Matt Oliver said. "You’ve got the river for...
FORT WORTH, Texas - Many North Texas cities are preparing for their Fourth of July celebrations Saturday night and Monday. That includes Fort Worth, where Panther Island Pavilion will be packed with North Texans celebrating the holiday Monday night. Panther Island Pavilion, along the Trinity River, was mostly empty Sunday,...
DALLAS — Texas Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits have been extended for the month of July, the governor's office announced Friday. Gov. Greg Abbott said the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $300 million in food benefits for the month. The allotments...
DALLAS - Fourth of July celebrations kicked off Saturday evening across North Texas. Downtown Dallas joined in on the party with a celebration at Kylde Warren Park. It is Klyde Warren Park’s 10th anniversary, and as part of their 4th of July celebration, they had food trucks, lawn games, and live music.
In Dallas and love freebies? Well, you’re in luck. Yes, you can go for a fancy drink at the Statler Hotel’s rooftop bar. Sure, you can spend all your travel budget sampling the many great local restaurants. But not everything fun in Dallas requires you to whip out...
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. For a big list of Fourth of July fireworks and events, go here. 1....
FORT WORTH, Texas - Most Fourth of July celebrations have food and fireworks but few in Texas invite you to watch from an inner tube. Fort Worth’s Fourth kicks off around 5 p.m. Monday at the Panther Island Pavilion on the Trinity River. Visitors will be able to enjoy...
If you are a committed, grunge-wearing resident of the Pacific Northwest, it is easy–almost automatic–to look at Texas as an extraordinarily dry, hot and culturally oppressive place that is better to avoid, especially in the summer. Our two granddaughters live with their parents in Portland.
Here in Tyler, Texas we've got our share of beautiful homes. We love living lavishly here in The Rose City and this wonderful English Tudor is a shining example of that. This meticulously maintained home sits on just over 3.5 acres of manicured grounds. From it's 23 ft. vaulted wood beamed ceiling to the hidden storage this house has it all, including an elevator and wine cellar.
White Rock Lake Museum might start being removed from the Bath House Cultural Center over the next couple of weeks. The Office of Arts and Culture, which has been trying to get the museum out of the space since 2017, says it can provide staff to remove the displays and offer a place to store them until their new home is ready. Sometime in 2023, the museum could be reinstalled at a building owned by the Park and Recreation Department.
Complete with dessert food trucks, live music and entertainment, and now, the expansive green space of fairgrounds, the MLK Food Park has returned to South Dallas at its latest location at Fair Park. Urban planning organizations Better Block and Do Right By The Streets collaborated to create the food park...
Summers in Dallas can be miserable. Especially when the temps are tiptoeing their way into the “hottest summer ever” record books. And if you don’t have immediate access pool to a pool, you might have to resort to sticking your head into the freezer or cranking up the AC—threatening, as always, the state power grid’s ability to handle power—just to find some relief from the heat.
Trying to imagine what Texas was like 100 years ago may be a difficult task. Old City Park provides visitors a first-hand account of life in the 19th and early 20th centuries. The historic site is Dallas’ first city park. Developed in 1876, it houses over 30 historically preserved buildings dating back to 1840 and it sits on 20 acres of land located at 1515 Harwood St.
The Fourth of July holiday weekend is fast approaching and Sachse residents are reminded that it is illegal to set off fireworks in the city limits. In Collin County, it is legal to discharge fireworks on privately owned property in unincorporated areas. Similarly, Dallas County allows firework use in unincorporated areas of the county.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Live Oak Lake is a collection of seven stunning Scandinavian-inspired cabins nestled around a small lake in the heart of Texas, just north of Waco. Isaac and his wife Helen designed and built this retreat in just nine months from start to finish! It was the combination of years of dreaming and a variety of experiences as an artist, an entrepreneur since being a child, and working in the construction industry that equipped me to take this on.
DeSoto, TX - Come out and celebrate the 4th of July with your friends, family and community! Experience a fun-filled night for the whole family that will feature live music, children's activities, games for all ages, food from a variety of vendors that will be sure to satisfy any taste buds,
July 1, 2022 | April Towery | 1 Comment | Luxury Real Estate. Dallas County boasts four of the most expensive active home listings in Texas this month, according to a new report issued by the Houston Association of Realtors. Topping the list is a $43 million mansion in University...
Free. Fair. Local. In your Inbox. From a Southside Community Garden build to HIV testing, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Fourth of July weekend will be filled with pool parties, fireworks and celebrations of all kinds across America and especially in the state of Texas. One of those key factors that every good Independence Day celebration has is a barbecue. And you can’t do barbecue without...
