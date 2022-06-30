ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, TX

Here's what's new this year at Addison Kaboom Town

fox4news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the country's top fireworks shows is Sunday...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

North Texans ready for July 4th celebrations across the Metroplex

The July 4th excitement is building across North Texas. In Fort Worth, the Panther Island celebration is back in its entirety for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The festivities are on Monday. "Obviously, great food and drink vendors, kids’ activities," Matt Oliver said. "You’ve got the river for...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Texas SNAP benefits extended for July. Here's how you can apply

DALLAS — Texas Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits have been extended for the month of July, the governor's office announced Friday. Gov. Greg Abbott said the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $300 million in food benefits for the month. The allotments...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Klyde Warren Park among those kicking off July 4th celebrations Saturday

DALLAS - Fourth of July celebrations kicked off Saturday evening across North Texas. Downtown Dallas joined in on the party with a celebration at Kylde Warren Park. It is Klyde Warren Park’s 10th anniversary, and as part of their 4th of July celebration, they had food trucks, lawn games, and live music.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Addison, TX
Government
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Addison, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
territorysupply.com

15 of the Best Free Things to Do in Dallas, Texas

In Dallas and love freebies? Well, you’re in luck. Yes, you can go for a fancy drink at the Statler Hotel’s rooftop bar. Sure, you can spend all your travel budget sampling the many great local restaurants. But not everything fun in Dallas requires you to whip out...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth's Fourth has new larger fireworks show

FORT WORTH, Texas - Most Fourth of July celebrations have food and fireworks but few in Texas invite you to watch from an inner tube. Fort Worth’s Fourth kicks off around 5 p.m. Monday at the Panther Island Pavilion on the Trinity River. Visitors will be able to enjoy...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
101.5 KNUE

This Multi-Million Dollar Tyler, TX Home Comes Complete with an Elevator

Here in Tyler, Texas we've got our share of beautiful homes. We love living lavishly here in The Rose City and this wonderful English Tudor is a shining example of that. This meticulously maintained home sits on just over 3.5 acres of manicured grounds. From it's 23 ft. vaulted wood beamed ceiling to the hidden storage this house has it all, including an elevator and wine cellar.
TYLER, TX
Dallas Observer

Fight Over White Rock Lake Museum's New Home Continues

White Rock Lake Museum might start being removed from the Bath House Cultural Center over the next couple of weeks. The Office of Arts and Culture, which has been trying to get the museum out of the space since 2017, says it can provide staff to remove the displays and offer a place to store them until their new home is ready. Sometime in 2023, the museum could be reinstalled at a building owned by the Park and Recreation Department.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Fair Park hosts good eats, great community gathering with MLK Food Park￼

Complete with dessert food trucks, live music and entertainment, and now, the expansive green space of fairgrounds, the MLK Food Park has returned to South Dallas at its latest location at Fair Park. Urban planning organizations Better Block and Do Right By The Streets collaborated to create the food park...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Cool Dallas Pools to Visit This Summer

Summers in Dallas can be miserable. Especially when the temps are tiptoeing their way into the “hottest summer ever” record books. And if you don’t have immediate access pool to a pool, you might have to resort to sticking your head into the freezer or cranking up the AC—threatening, as always, the state power grid’s ability to handle power—just to find some relief from the heat.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

South Dallas park offers glimpse of Black history

Trying to imagine what Texas was like 100 years ago may be a difficult task. Old City Park provides visitors a first-hand account of life in the 19th and early 20th centuries. The historic site is Dallas’ first city park. Developed in 1876, it houses over 30 historically preserved buildings dating back to 1840 and it sits on 20 acres of land located at 1515 Harwood St.
DALLAS, TX
sachsenews.com

Fireworks are illegal in city limits

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is fast approaching and Sachse residents are reminded that it is illegal to set off fireworks in the city limits. In Collin County, it is legal to discharge fireworks on privately owned property in unincorporated areas. Similarly, Dallas County allows firework use in unincorporated areas of the county.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

This Texas lake retreat will make you think you’re in Europe

DALLAS (KDAF) — Live Oak Lake is a collection of seven stunning Scandinavian-inspired cabins nestled around a small lake in the heart of Texas, just north of Waco. Isaac and his wife Helen designed and built this retreat in just nine months from start to finish! It was the combination of years of dreaming and a variety of experiences as an artist, an entrepreneur since being a child, and working in the construction industry that equipped me to take this on.
TEXAS STATE
bestsouthwestguide.com

Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Concert - DeSoto - FREE Event

DeSoto, TX - Come out and celebrate the 4th of July with your friends, family and community! Experience a fun-filled night for the whole family that will feature live music, children's activities, games for all ages, food from a variety of vendors that will be sure to satisfy any taste buds,
DESOTO, TX
CandysDirt.com

Dallas Listings Among Top 10 Most Expensive In Texas

July 1, 2022 | April Towery | 1 Comment | Luxury Real Estate. Dallas County boasts four of the most expensive active home listings in Texas this month, according to a new report issued by the Houston Association of Realtors. Topping the list is a $43 million mansion in University...
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Click! A look back at the top photos of the week in Fort Worth, Tarrant County

Free. Fair. Local. In your Inbox. From a Southside Community Garden build to HIV testing, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy