ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Florida Couple Charged with Human Trafficking of Minor Girl Who Ran Away From Home

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A married couple in Florida are behind bars this week for allegedly trafficking a minor teen girl who had run away from home, police say. Adriene Lynn Mitchell, 45, and her husband, Robert Kerr V. Mitchell, 44, were taken into custody on Monday and charged with a slew of felonies, including...

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 4

 

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

More
 

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Wife who arranged for her high school sweetheart to shoot dead her American Airlines exec husband and then collected $629,000 in life insurance is sentenced to life in prison

A Texas woman who orchestrated her husband's murder to collect a life insurance payout has been sentenced to life in prison. Jennifer Faith, 48, admitted to arranging the plot in February after authorities found she had texted her high school sweetheart, Darrin Ruben Lopez, over 14,000 times to convince him to kill her husband, Jamie Faith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Kissimmee, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida man accused of slitting wife’s throat and killing her because she burned his passport

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man was arrested this week for allegedly killing his wife and attempting to clean up the scene afterwards. According to the Altamonte Springs Police Department, on Tuesday, June 21, at 8:49 a.m., officers conducted a well-being check at a residence on Ballard Street. When they arrived, officers and members of the Seminole County Fire Department found Nhu Quynh Pham deceased in her apartment.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
People

Dad Accused of Drowning 3 Kids Allegedly Left Note for Estranged Wife: 'If I Can't Have Them, Neither Can You'

An Illinois father accused of drowning his three kids during a custodial visit allegedly left a note for his estranged wife saying, "If I can't have them, neither can you." According to CBS News, prosecutors revealed the note during the bond hearing for 35-year-old Jason E. Karels, who authorities believe is responsible for the drowning deaths of his children: Bryant, 5, Cassidy, 3, and 2-year-old Gideon, in a bathtub at his Round Lake Beach home.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Prostitution#Sex Acts#Violent Crime#Florida Couple Charged
Washington Examiner

Black man brutally assaults three white women in Philadelphia: Why haven’t hate crime charges been filed?

Three white women were randomly and brutally assaulted by a black man in Philadelphia last week. The video of the violent attack has gone viral. The beating was unprovoked, and many feel it should be considered a hate crime. Yet, so far, Philadelphia authorities have been reluctant to treat it as such, and many are wondering if it is because the victims are white.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Babysitter Accused of Murdering Mich. Toddler: 'She Threw My Son into the Wall,' Says Mom

A babysitter in Michigan is behind bars after allegedly murdering a 23-month-old boy left in her care. WDIV-TV, citing police, reports 21-year-old Kimora Launmei Hodges — who had babysat the boy on and off for the past two months — was watching him at his Roseville, Mich., apartment on June 13 while his mother was at work, when Hodges allegedly physically abused him.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Tennessee couple, 68 and 65, and Florida man, 64, were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning while on holiday at Sandals Emerald Bay resort in the Bahamas in May, cops say

Carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead at a resort in the Bahamas in May, police announced Tuesday. The victims had been identified as Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, from Tennessee; and Vincent Chiarella, 64, from Florida. 'At this juncture of the investigation, we can officially...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Daily Mail

Police hunt three rapists who attacked a young woman as she walked through green in late-night attack

A major police hunt for three rapists is underway tonight after a young woman was attacked as she walked through local gardens. The three men ambushed and raped the victim as she walked through the grass area between Nutfield Road and Battlebridge Lane, known as Crossways Rest Gardens, in Merstham, Surrey, between 10.50pm and 11.45pm on Thursday night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

NYC Mom and Son Charged with Beating Her 7-Year-Old Daughter to Death in ‘Revolting, Disturbing Case’

A 36-year-old mother and her 17-year-old son are behind bars in New York City nearly a year after the woman’s 7-year-old daughter was beaten to death, authorities say. Prosecutors on Wednesday announced that a grand jury returned indictments against Navasia Jones and Paul Fine Jr. on several felony charges in the August 2021 death of Julissia Batties. Charges include second-degree murder under circumstances evincing a depraved indifference to human life and manslaughter.
BRONX, NY
TheDailyBeast

Mom Drugged, Beat, and Burned Her Teen Daughter to Death, Prosecutors Allege

Rebecca Ruud allegedly drugged her daughter with the intent to burn her body, and then beat her to death when the girl woke up screaming in July 2017, prosecutors said in opening statements Monday at the mom’s bench trial in Ozark County, Missouri. Ruud, the biological mother of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, gave her daughter crushed hydrocodone, dragged her body to a burn pile on her rural farm and beat her to death with some sort of farm equipment, like a rake, prosecutors alleged. Their allegations are based partially off of accounts from three women imprisoned with Rudd, who claim the mom told them, unprompted, of how she killed her “bratty kid” in detail, prosecutors said. Rudd only had custody of Savannah for a few months before allegedly murdering the child because she wasn’t getting child support payments, which she worried would lead to her losing her farm, prosecutors alleged. Rudd’s lawyer insisted that the only part of the story that was true is Rudd burning Savannah’s body, Law & Crime reports.
Law & Crime

Georgia Babysitter Charged with Murder After Exposing Toddler to ‘Fentanyl, Opiates, and Benzodiazepine’: Cops

A 59-year-old Georgia woman is behind bars this week after she exposed a 15-month-old child in her care to drugs that ultimately killed the toddler, police say. The suspect, identified by authorities in a statement to Law&Crime as Pamala Graves, was taken into custody and charged with one count of felony murder and possession of a schedule II controlled substance in connection with the baby’s death (notably the police report initially referred to the babysitter as Pamela Grace Parrish).
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy