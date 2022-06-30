ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Pet of the Day from Paws Atlanta

fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Homer, the four-year-old Domestic Short-Hair mix....

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 4, 2022

ATLANTA - Chef Jernard Wells cooking BBQ grilled salmon from his upcoming cookbook "Southern Inspired":. Whether you’re trying your hand at a nontraditional holiday main or planning your Christmas Eve dinner, this BBQ baked salmon recipe is sure to satisfy your guests. Smoky-sweet homemade barbecue sauce flavored with ketchup, honey, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, garlic, and lemon juice hugs the salmon as it bakes to perfection. Click here to pre-order your copy of "Southern Inspired."
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
City
Homer, GA
Atlanta, GA
Pets & Animals
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
fox5atlanta.com

Thousands of runners prepare for Atlanta's Peachtree Road Race

After a few years of slowing down from COVID, the Peachtree Road Race is back in action with around 50,000 runners and walkers expected to come out for this year's event. Good Day's Paul Milliken reported live from the start at Lenox Square Mall a little over an hour before the tradition was set to begin.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Dogs available for adoption in Atlanta this week

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.
ATLANTA, GA
mommypoppins.com

Peach Picking Near Atlanta

Enjoy peaches in all their tasty forms, like peach pie, at Southern Belle Farm. Photo courtesy Southern Belle Farm. Southern Belle Farm is a reliable source for great u-pick fun —throughout the seasons, visitors can pick strawberries, pumpkins, blueberries, blackberries, and more. But we're all about peach picking for this article and Southern Belle offers 10 different varieties of peaches (start ripening in early June and continue through the summer). U-pick peaches are $14.95 for half-peck; $23.95 for peck (when available). Visit the Country Market for pre-picked peaches, as well as tasty items like jams, jellies, breads, and more, and see the animal farm for a few minutes to oooh and ahhh.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Eats: Best BBQ in the ATL

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Are you trying to find the best barbecue spots in Atlanta? We got you covered. Atlanta Eats’ Steak Shapiro stopped by CBS46 to share some of the top must-try BBQ spots in the ATL. Here are the top five in no particular order:. 1. Fox...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
nomadlawyer.org

Winder: Top 5 Best Places to Visit in Winder, Georgia

It's a small community and a great place to live. It's a short commute from Atlanta, Ga or Athens, GA. Although it's not very expensive, the area is rapidly growing. Affordable housing is also available. Is Winder Georgia a good place to live?. What is Winder Georgia famous for?. Attractions...
WINDER, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Snellville: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Snellville, Georgia

Snellville, a small town in Gwinnett County, is located 25 miles northeast from Atlanta. The area does not have a MARTA bus service, but there is a commuter bus which connects to the MARTA system. Best Time To Travel. The hottest months are July and August followed by June. The...
SNELLVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paws
AccessAtlanta

Spend an evening at these 5 quintessential dive bars in Atlanta

Dive bars hold a special place in the hearts of Atlantans. They’re the neighborhood watering holes and the so-bad-it’s-good destinations that offer a break from pretense. They’re the places where expectations can be lowered in direct proportion to alcohol prices. Tucked into the folds of our city,...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Atlanta Magazine

How Black-owned vegan restaurants in West End prefigured Atlanta’s passion for plants

State Representative El-Mahdi Holly is a longtime customer of Soul Vegetarian #1, where he’s particularly a fan of the roasted kalebone entree, a high-gluten dish that mimics meatloaf, and which he orders with two sides: vegan mac and cheese and sweet potatoes. A vegetarian all his life, Holly began patronizing the West End mainstay in 1995, during his sophomore year at Morehouse College—long before plant-based food became a citywide trend, and before recent development brought new interest to the neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Marietta Campmeeting 2022: Partial list of speakers released

The 184th Marietta Campmeeting is scheduled for July 15-24, and Peter Vien, the organization’s president, has released a partial list of featured speakers for the revival event. The celebration kicks off on Friday, July 15, with a morning service at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. service featuring Dr. Ike...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Travelers face cancellations and delays at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - Some travelers were stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, caught up in a wave of July 4th travel issues. Atlanta's airport prepared this week for a projected 1.7 million passengers. To add to the volume of travelers, pilots picketed at the airport. Delta pilots say they are "beyond exhausted" working to meet flight demands and demanded better working conditions and pay raises.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta organization helps for families with disabilities connect to services

ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta organization is working to help make it easier for people with disabilities to find the services they need. Our Place started as a way to help service providers navigate Medicaid, now it's expanding to help make it easier for families who have loved ones with disabilities find the organizations they need to thrive.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy