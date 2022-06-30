Celebrating a safe 4th of July

Orlando's Baldwin Park is one of the city's newer residential developments having broken ground in the early 2000s. The land was once home to military bases for the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. Named after former Navy vice admiral Robert Bemus Baldwin, the land was eventually turned over to the City of Orlando and has blossomed into a community of approximately 4,000 residents.

