ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Celebrating a safe 4th of July

wogx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFireworks are a big part of celebrating the Fourth...

www.wogx.com

Comments / 0

Related
wogx.com

John Brown in Your Town: History of Orlando's Baldwin Park

Orlando's Baldwin Park is one of the city's newer residential developments having broken ground in the early 2000s. The land was once home to military bases for the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. Named after former Navy vice admiral Robert Bemus Baldwin, the land was eventually turned over to the City of Orlando and has blossomed into a community of approximately 4,000 residents.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

SeaWorld offers free admission to military veterans

ORLANDO, Fla. - Veterans and their families can receive free admission to SeaWorld Orlando, and discounted tickets to Discovery Cove. The promotions are part of the theme park's Waves of Honor program. Through July 10, military veterans can receive one complimentary single-day ticket to SeaWorld and three guests tickets. Up...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Government
Seminole County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Seminole, FL
Local
Florida Government
wogx.com

Tropical Storm Colin forms off the coast of South Carolina

ORLANDO, Fla. - 2 pm UPDATE: Bonnie has moved into the pacific. Tropical storm Colin still continues to produce heavy rainfall along the Carolina coast. TS is disorganized and will continue to track slowly to the NE. Original story:. And just like that, we have our third named storm of...
ENVIRONMENT
wogx.com

Live radar: Track strong storms moving through your Central Florida neighborhood

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: This evening numerous storms will continue to track slowly to the southeast. The primary threats with these storms are frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds up to 60 mph. These storms will continue to lose strength as the temperatures drop and fizzle out when the sunsets.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Disney announces Splash Mountain to become Tiana's Bayou Adventure in 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World has officially announced the name and opening date for "The Princess and the Frog"- themed attraction that will replace Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom. ‘Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’ will open at the park in late 2024, according to Disney Parks Blog. The attraction will also...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy