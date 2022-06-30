ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambridge, PA

Man Missing From Ambridge Nursing Facility

beavercountyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo of Joseph Mader III provided by Ambridge Police Department) (Ambridge, Pa.) Ambridge Police Department needs the publics help in locating a man who is missing from a Adult Care Facility...

beavercountyradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 person killed in Kiski crash

An Indiana man was killed Sunday afternoon when a vehicle and a motorcycle collided, according to the Armstrong County coroner. Anthony D. Stasko, 58, was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his wife, Kim Stasko, on Route 56 in Kiski when a 2011 Honda CRV came across Balsinger Road and collided with the motorcycle, officials said. The motorcycle was pushed off the roadway and Stasko and his wife were thrown from the bike.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Shooting in Aliquippa, 2 men charged, 1 has charges pending

The featured image above shows the Aliquippa Police Department. Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published June 4, 2022 6:03 A.M.(Aliquippa, PA) Aliquippa Police were dispatched to 1200 Main Street at 11:18 p.m. Friday night for a report of 2 individuals that had been shot. Aliquippa Police secured the scene and requested that PSP assume the investigation into the incident. Upon arrival, they began investigating and determined that during a verbal altercation , Trevaughn McCoy, 25, of Aliquippa brandished a firearm and shot Richard Lowe Jr., 29, also of Aliquippa after he shot Lowe, Davonte Williams, 29, and another individual, both shot McCoy. McCoy was transported to the hospital for multiple gunshot wounds, and Lowe was transported for gunshot wounds. .
ALIQUIPPA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Ambridge, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Ambridge, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Kiski Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash this afternoon in Kiski Township, Armstrong County. 58-year-old Anthony Stasko of Indiana, PA, and his wife Kim, were both riding down Route 56 near the intersection of Balsinger Road, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.That's when a vehicle driven by Michael Flynn crossed Balsinger Road and struck them.Stasko was pronounced dead at the scene and his wife was life-flighted to the hospital. They were both wearing helmets.The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Apollo couple arrested on child endangerment charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man and a woman are facing child endangerment charges after a one-year-old girl was found wandering the streets alone in North Apollo borough.Police said it happened Friday. And when she was returned to her home, they found the child's father, 31-year-old Joseph Hazlett, sleeping on the couch.Throughout the home, officers say they found animal feces, rotting food, and an infestation of insects.Police also arrested the child's mother, 27-year-old, Brandy Teeple.Hazlett is in the Armstrong County Jail on bond. Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for July 13th.
NORTH APOLLO, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One adult, several children injured in ATV crash in Indiana Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several children were hurt in an ATV crash in Indiana County on Sunday.State Police say emergency crews were called to a wooded area near Pioneer Lake Road in Montgomery Township around 7:30 on Sunday night.Officials tell KDKA that one adult and several children were injured.There's no word on how old the children are or what their conditions were at the time of the incident. 
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deluca
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman arrested after stabbing in Blairsville Borough

BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. — A woman was arrested after a stabbing in Blairsville early Sunday morning. According to a news release, Blairsville police responded to West Market Street for a stabbing. According to police, the victim was life flighted to UPMC Presbyterian for stab wounds to his abdomen. According...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Two shot in western Pa.: report

Two men shot late Friday night in Aliquippa are hospitalized, according to 11 News. The shooting happened around 11:18 p.m. at 1200 Main Street. Their condition is unknown. The City of Aliquippa Police Department were first to respond. They secured the scene and requested the Pennsylvania State Police take over the investigation, 11 News reported.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS News

Suspect identified and arrested in string of robberies

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody after two robberies took place within 30 minutes of one another. Allegheny County Police identified 29-year-old David Vankavelaar as the person responsible. On Friday night, county police were alerted to a robbery at the BP gas station and 7-Eleven convenience...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Maplewood Care
explore venango

Two Oil City Residents Face Trespassing Charges

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A pair of Oil City residents are facing felony charges after police reportedly caught them breaking into a residence on Harold Street. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Sabrina Lynn Buzard and 52-year-old Keith A. Blauser. According...
OIL CITY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

History Behind Bars: Old Allegheny County Jail Museum reopens to public

"Prison" isn't usually high on the list of date or family day out ideas, but an afternoon at the Old Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh's downtown is fun for all ages. Self-guided tours of the Allegheny County Courthouse and Jail begin at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Ross Street, but the real treat is a trip through the Old Allegheny County Jail Museum, led by volunteer docents Al and Cindy Stanish on the first and third Monday of each month.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rostraver restaurant closed under deal with district attorney

A popular Rostraver restaurant and tavern that was the site of a double shooting early Sunday morning has been closed. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said Friday in Rostraver her office reached an agreement with owner Debra Hardy Maley to permanently close Sweeney’s Steakhouse at 1713 Rostraver Road, before the July 4 holiday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Former Pitt researcher denied appeal for new trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former University of Pittsburgh researcher who was convicted of poisoning his wife with cyanide was denied an appeal for a new trial. 73-year-old Robert Ferrante was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, Dr. Autumn Klein, back in 2013. Most of his...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy