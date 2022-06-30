ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MO

Donna Riley, 81, Hopkins

By Price Funeral Home
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville,...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Mary Terhune, 82, Savannah, Missouri

Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri. Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri. Memorials: Mount Hope Cemetery or charity of donor's choice. Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Cemetery: Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri.
SAVANNAH, MO
kmaland.com

Dorothy Quick, 89, Oregon, Missouri

Visitation Location: Oregon First Christian Church. Memorials: Oregon First Christian Church or AsceraCare Hospice. Cemetery: Private family inurnment, Maple Grove Cemetery.
OREGON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maryville, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Hopkins, MO
Obituaries
City
Hopkins, MO
State
Missouri State
kmaland.com

Pamela Madsen, 61, Glenwood, IA

Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. NOTE: An additional visitation will be held in Graettinger, IA, on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Church, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Church services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Graettinger.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Renee Johnson, 58, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Cornerstone Fellowship Church - 1212 Peppertree Dr - Shenandoah, IA. Memorials:Are being directed to the family in Renee's name. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:. Notes:Renee unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

A's lose in walk-off fashion to St. Joseph

(St. Joseph) – The Clarinda A’s led most of the night but fell in walk-off fashion to the St. Joseph Mustangs 4-3 Saturday. Clarinda plated a run in the third on a Will Walsh RBI ground out to score Tab Tracy. The A’s tacked on two more in the sixth when Nathan Barksdale worked a bases-loaded walk and Tracy hit a sacrifice fly. St. Joseph responded with three runs in the bottom of the eighth, all on singles. The Mustangs walked it off in the ninth on a Noah Bodenhous single.
CLARINDA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Missouri Cemetery
kmaland.com

Jasinski reflects on tenure with Northwest Missouri State

(Maryville) -- It's a bittersweet departure for Northwest Missouri State University President John Jasinski, who begins a new job this month. After a 13-year tenure as president and a career with Northwest that extends back to 1986, Jasinski began his new job as Interim Provost with Missouri State University today (Friday), replacing Missouri State University Provost Dr. Frank Einhellig, who retired June 30. Jasinski took the new job after the Northwest Missouri State Board of Regents voted not to renew his employment contract in April. The move came days after Jasinski released a letter suggesting he was expecting the decision. Jasinski guided the university to achieve record overall enrollment in both the spring and fall 2021 semesters and spearheaded the Forever Green campaign, which has raised over $55 million for the university. He talked about what might have contributed to the strong collaborative effort.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Treynor closes door on Shenandoah to set up third shot at Underwood

(Treynor) -- The Treynor baseball team used eight runs in the fourth and fifth innings to oust Shenandoah and set up another Treynor/Underwood postseason clash. The Cardinals (14-10) pulled away from Shenandoah (5-21) with a strong close for a 13-3 win in a Class 2A District 15 first-round game on KMA 960 Saturday.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Lamoni's Olson set to play baseball at Oklahoma Christian

(Lamoni) -- Lamoni standout Brayden Olson is yet another Demon set to play collegiate baseball. Olson has put together a strong multi-sport career, and he has decided baseball will be his thing at the next level with Oklahoma Christian in Edmond, Oklahoma. “There were a lot of small steps (that...
EDMOND, OK
kmaland.com

A's win wild affair in walk-off fashion

(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s won an entertaining 11-10 battle with the Des Moines Peak Prospects on Sunday. One day after suffering a walk-off loss, the A’s walked off a winner with a run in the bottom of the ninth. Will Walsh had another stellar night at the...
CLARINDA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kmaland.com

West Harrison uses 15 hits, strong pitching to cruise into next round

(Council Bluffs) -- A 15-hit attack and a strong pitching performance sent West Harrison to a 13-3 win over Sidney in Class 1A District 2 First Round baseball on Saturday. The Hawkeyes (15-6) hit up and down the lineup and took advantage of seven Cowboys errors on their way to a district semifinal date with St. Albert — a winner over East Mills.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of the northwest Missouri community of Clyde, 36-year-old Hayden Everton, was arrested Saturday morning in Nodaway County. Everton was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, following too closely, failure to drive on the right half of the road, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, stopping in the middle of the road, failure to stop at a red light, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, littering, resisting arrest, and sexual assault. Everton was taken to the Nodaway County Jail.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

KMA Sports (Softball): CAM 15 Stanton 6

Late offensive outburst pushes CAM past Stanton in Class 1A regional first round. CAM used a late-game run frenzy to take down Stanton by a score of 15-6 in the first round of the Class 1A Region 3 softball tournament Friday.
STANTON, IA
kmaland.com

Woodbine rolls to shutout victory over Essex

(Woodbine) -- Woodbine finds themselves marching on in Class 1A District 2 after taking a dominant opening round win over Essex. The Tigers (20-4) downed the Trojans (0-14) in a five-inning game 13-0 on Saturday evening. "Our boys came out and we played," said Woodbine head coach Jason Bendgen. "We...
ESSEX, IA
kmaland.com

10-run 3rd inning, savvy pitching rolls CAM into district semifinal

(Anita) -- After a close two innings, CAM exploded offensively to take home a dominant Class 1A District 14 opening win over Bedford. The Cougars (24-2) picked up their ninth straight win in dominant fashion over the Bulldogs (7-16) 14-1, after a 10-run third inning. "We've said we've got to...
ANITA, IA
kmaland.com

Shenandoah man arrested for theft

(Shenandoah) – A Shenandoah man faces a theft charge following his arrest Friday. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers arrested 34-year-old Frederick George Billings around 6 p.m. Friday. Billings was arrested on a Page County warrant stemming from a Shenandoah Police investigation charging him with 5th degree theft. Billings...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak board approves track resurfacing

(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak School District's track is receiving a new coat of structural spray coating later this month. At its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak School Board unanimously approved the bid from Midwest Tennis and Track Company out of Denison for $82,000 to apply the structural spray to the racing surface. The board received a second bid from Upper Midwest Athletic Construction out of Minnesota for around $101,000. Red Oak Superintendent Ron Lorenz says while the Midwest Tennis and Track proposal came in under the engineer's estimate of $85,000, the bid met all requirements.
RED OAK, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy