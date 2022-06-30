Aliquippa City Council Hears Overview on Home Rule Charter

The featured image above shows the Aliquippa Police Department. Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published June 4, 2022 6:03 A.M.(Aliquippa, PA) Aliquippa Police were dispatched to 1200 Main Street at 11:18 p.m. Friday night for a report of 2 individuals that had been shot. Aliquippa Police secured the scene and requested that PSP assume the investigation into the incident. Upon arrival, they began investigating and determined that during a verbal altercation , Trevaughn McCoy, 25, of Aliquippa brandished a firearm and shot Richard Lowe Jr., 29, also of Aliquippa after he shot Lowe, Davonte Williams, 29, and another individual, both shot McCoy. McCoy was transported to the hospital for multiple gunshot wounds, and Lowe was transported for gunshot wounds. .
