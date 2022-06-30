ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aliquippa City Council Hears Overview on Home Rule Charter

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Aliquippa, Pa.) Debbie Grass, Act 47 coordinator for the city gave council a brief overview and answered questions about Home Rule Governance features. If council should decide to change its way of governing 7 residents...

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Safety prepares for fun, fireworks, and other Independence Day celebrations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Independence Day is almost here! In about 35 hours, thousands are expected to pack into Point State Park for fun, food, and the annual fireworks show. With the celebration on the horizon, city leaders have laid out how they plan to keep the celebrations safe. It's an event each summer that draws so many to the city and Pittsburgh Public Safety has said that there will also be plenty of blue lights in the city. To ensure it is a safe and family-friendly environment, several branches of law enforcement will be roaming the streets like Pittsburgh Police,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

History Behind Bars: Old Allegheny County Jail Museum reopens to public

"Prison" isn't usually high on the list of date or family day out ideas, but an afternoon at the Old Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh's downtown is fun for all ages. Self-guided tours of the Allegheny County Courthouse and Jail begin at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Ross Street, but the real treat is a trip through the Old Allegheny County Jail Museum, led by volunteer docents Al and Cindy Stanish on the first and third Monday of each month.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

ALCOSAN, McKees Rocks to settle lawsuit through meditation

More than a year after McKees Rocks sued ALCOSAN over construction plans relating to its $2 billion Clean Water Plan, the parties have agreed to explore mediation. The borough initially took the sanitary authority to court in March 2021, alleging plans to use a commercial real estate tract to sink a launch pit for an underwater tunnel would damage the economy and risk residents’ health.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Post-July 4 traffic interruptions planned in West Newton, Salem

Motorists traveling in Westmoreland County after the Fourth of July weekend will encounter a road closure in West Newton and Route 22 lane restrictions in Salem. PennDOT has announced drivers will be detoured around a section of West Newton’s East Main Street (Route 136) beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
WEST NEWTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Closure of Highland Park Bridge ramp extended

Motorists who have been tangling with extra traffic because of the closed Highland Park Bridge ramp to northbound Route 28 will have to be a little more patient. The ramp will stay closed a bit longer, PennDOT announced. Work, which began in March, is expected to run through mid-August because...
ASPINWALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rostraver restaurant closed under deal with district attorney

A popular Rostraver restaurant and tavern that was the site of a double shooting early Sunday morning has been closed. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said Friday in Rostraver her office reached an agreement with owner Debra Hardy Maley to permanently close Sweeney’s Steakhouse at 1713 Rostraver Road, before the July 4 holiday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Raising age to buy a gun won’t stop violence

Eighteen is a very important number for teenagers. You are considered an adult in the eyes of the law. You could be drafted or enlist into the armed forces, and they would give you a gun. Eighteen-year-olds insisted that if they could be drafted, they should have the right to vote. They got it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Shooting in Aliquippa, 2 men charged, 1 has charges pending

The featured image above shows the Aliquippa Police Department. Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published June 4, 2022 6:03 A.M.(Aliquippa, PA) Aliquippa Police were dispatched to 1200 Main Street at 11:18 p.m. Friday night for a report of 2 individuals that had been shot. Aliquippa Police secured the scene and requested that PSP assume the investigation into the incident. Upon arrival, they began investigating and determined that during a verbal altercation , Trevaughn McCoy, 25, of Aliquippa brandished a firearm and shot Richard Lowe Jr., 29, also of Aliquippa after he shot Lowe, Davonte Williams, 29, and another individual, both shot McCoy. McCoy was transported to the hospital for multiple gunshot wounds, and Lowe was transported for gunshot wounds. .
ALIQUIPPA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Accident at busy Aliquippa Intersection Thursday Evening

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Beaver County 9-1-1 reported that Aliquippa Police and fire departments and Medic-Rescue responded to a 2 vehicle accident at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Mill Street and Golf Course Road. It’s not known how many people were injured or what caused the accident. The scene was cleared by 5 p.m.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute

About 20 people marched through the streets of Pittsburgh on June 29 to protest the shuttering of a Black and queer-owned art gallery after 21 months in its Downtown space. BLaQK House Collections, which opened in October 2020, represents 32 artists and has curated work for Black co-working space Emerald City, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey’s office, Hill District arts center Nafasi, as well as some local diners, co-owner Nicky Jo Dawson says.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ellwood City Ledger

New Ellwood City K9 in service, already making an impact

WAYNE TWP. – Nico, the newest K9 officer for the Ellwood City Police Department, has only been officially active for a month, but he is already making an impact. According to Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court and Ellwood City Police Sgt./Officer-in-charge Michael McBride, earlier in June, Nico was part of a drug raid at a residence in the Burnstown area of Wayne Township.
penncapital-star.com

Local groups launch campaign to encourage pay equity in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — In Pittsburgh, the pay gap between Black women and white men is larger than the national average. A recent report by the Black Women’s Policy Center also notes poverty is the most pressing concern for Black women in Pittsburgh. These, according to comments made during a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Shippenville Man Accused of Accepting Rent Down Payment for House He Doesn’t Own

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville man is in hot water after allegedly accepting money toward a down payment for rent on a house that he does not own. Court documents indicate Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Joshua John Lauer on Wednesday, June 29, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'Pretty Up Beechview' kicks off the holiday weekend cleaning up the streets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A group of neighbors spent their holiday weekend cleaning up the street of Beechview. Members of "Pretty Up Beechview" say they've been doing this for around 20 years. They believe their efforts are making a difference. "When we first started, we had dump sites all over the neighborhood that we worked with, partner organizations such as Allegheny Cleanways to remediate," said Marya Pittaway. "Over the years, we have tackled them and it's to the point this year we struggled to find dump sites." For those looking to join them, they are out on the first Saturday of every month from April through October.
PITTSBURGH, PA

