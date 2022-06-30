Large trash fire at waste disposal station sends large plumes of smoke over DC

UPDATE: Additional vehicles are trapped in White Marsh. Original story below… ——— JOPPA, MD—Crews are attempting to rescue motorists from floodwaters in Joppa. At just after 9:15 p.m., units responded to the area of Joppa Farm Road at Barksdale Road (21085). At the scene, crews found three vehicles stuck in rising floodwaters with occupants trapped, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer …
Continue reading "Vehicles trapped in floodwaters in Joppa, rescue in progress"
The post Vehicles trapped in floodwaters in Joppa, rescue in progress appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Comments / 0