Carrington Police Chief Killed in Motorcycle Accident

By Warren Abrahamson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Carrington Police Chief Brandon Sola was killed in a motorcycle accident in Fargo late Tuesday evening. Sola...

Lois Smestad
3d ago

This sad. I believe in freedom, so, if you wish to shun helmets (Seatbelts erc) I think it is your RIGHT, but a poor CHOICE. Please let the loss of this fine man inspire thought ...

