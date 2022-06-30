Carrington Police Chief Killed in Motorcycle Accident
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Carrington Police Chief Brandon Sola was killed in a motorcycle accident in Fargo late Tuesday evening. Sola...www.newsdakota.com
This sad. I believe in freedom, so, if you wish to shun helmets (Seatbelts erc) I think it is your RIGHT, but a poor CHOICE. Please let the loss of this fine man inspire thought ...
