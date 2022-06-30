Expert discusses staying safe from foodborne illnesses over holiday weekend

(WTNH) – The Fourth of July weekend is a time for family, friends, and cookouts. Health experts are reminding everyone that foodborne illnesses increase with warmer and humid temperatures.

About one in six American every year will get sick from bad food, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nicole Ortiz, APRN and lead APP for the Emergency Department at Backus Hospital is discussing foodborne illnesses.

W atch the video above for the full segment.

