In Case You Missed It: Paris Hilton Stops By ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Kenny Goss has spoken about his former partner George Michael in his first interview since the singer died five years ago.The art dealer was in a relationship with the former Wham! star between 1996 and 2009.Michael died on 25 December 2015 aged 53 after a long struggle with substance abuse and alcoholism.Goss told Piers Morgan on Uncensored that Michael's loved ones "all expected him to die".“He always said that I saved his life. I think that’s a bit much but I really did try", Goss said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Piers Morgan to join Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel TalkTVPiers Morgan claims next TV job is ‘bigger than Good Morning Britain’ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over Meghan

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO