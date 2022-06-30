In Case You Missed It: Paris Hilton Stops By ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

It looks like Arnold Schawrzenegger‘s son Joseph Baena is taking after his dad in more ways than one! On Saturday, July 2, 2022, the 24-year-old was seen in an outing with a friend in Malibu. In the photo taken on a sunny day, the aspiring actor wore a form fitting mint green t-shirt that showed off his ripped muscles, making it no surprise that he also heavily dabbles in bodybuilding, much like his father. He also sported black shorts, a pair of round brown shades, slip on shoes, and had his sandy brunette hair parted to the side.
Comments / 0