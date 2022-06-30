ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soulsbyville, CA

Update: Power Outage In Soulsbyville Area

By B.J. Hansen
mymotherlode.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate at 8:53am: PG&E reports that customers in the Soulsbyville area have been restored. It is not immediately clear what caused the outage. Original story posted at 8am: Soulsbyville, CA — PG&E says it is...

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymotherlode.com

Illegal Fireworks Ignite Fire In Valley Springs

Valley Springs, CA — There was a vegetation fire that ignited on Highway 12 near downtown Valley Springs last night that was determined to be caused by illegal fireworks, not the type labeled safe and sane. The forward progress was stopped at 1/2 acre, but it also spread to...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Fire Restrictions And Closed Campgrounds Impact Weekend Recreating

Sonora, CA– Stanislaus National Forest has implemented temporary fire restrictions in areas designated as high fire hazard areas. The order is effective until December 31st, 2022. Acting Forest Supervisor, Beth Martinez explains the reasoning why. “Protecting our natural resources is at the core of what we do, Additionally, public...
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Ambulance Responds To Crash On Highway 49

Tuolumne County, CA — A vehicle has hit a tree and rolled over on Highway 49 in the Tuttletown area. The CHP reports that the crash is blocking a portion of the highway. An ambulance is responding to the scene as the driver of the vehicle reportedly suffered moderate injuries. Be prepared for activity in the area.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Soulsbyville, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
Willow Springs, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras County And Forest Sign Good Neighbor Agreement

San Andreas, CA – A new Good Neighbor Agreement (GNA) between Calaveras County and the Stanislaus National Forest will bring down hazardous trees and create fire breaks and could last for a decade. The accord was signed after county supervisors approved the plan at a board meeting on May...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Officials investigate drowning on American River near Folsom Lake| Update

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has died after drowning in the American River near Folsom Lake Saturday, officials with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office say. Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to the lower American River near Satan's Cesspool Rapid after reports came in of two people stranded on a rock.
FOLSOM, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Deadly Crash On HWY 49

Update at 2 p.m.: The CHP has released new information regarding a solo vehicle fatal crash on HWY 49 on the Calaveras County side that slowed traffic during this morning’s commute. The collision happened south of Red Hills Road in the Carson Hills area, north of the Stevenot Bridge. The CHP shared that a preliminary investigation showed the driver, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado southbound and failed to navigate a curve in the roadway. San Andreas Unit CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler detailed, “The vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned an unknown amount of times. While overturning, the unrestrained driver was ejected. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels, off of the roadway. Due to the darkness and the location of the vehicle, it is unknown the exact time of the collision.”
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Pg E#Mono Vista#The Mymotherlode Com
mymotherlode.com

Algae warning issued for California’s San Luis Reservoir

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California authorities issued a danger advisory for San Luis Reservoir in Merced County on Friday due to the toxin levels of blue-green algae in the water. The Department of Water Resources said people should avoid contact with the water and avoid eating fish or shellfish...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Amador County Couple’s Art Raises Nearly $200K For Wildfire Victims

AMADOR CITY (CBS13) — It’s a spark of good as California enters wildfire season. An Amador County couple has raised nearly $200,000 for wildfire victims with their art. You’ve likely seen the image: a bear hugging the Golden State with the caption, “I love you California.” “I think the image brings out that emotion in people,” said Eric Rewitzer of 3 Fish Studios. Artists Annie Galvin and Eric Rewitzer had been making the print for years as a nod to an image on sheet music from 1913. “I like to think that we brought it back to life and gave people that have fondness...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

HWY 120/108 Crash Turns Deadly

Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP has identified an Oakdale man as the victim of Wednesday’s Highway 120/108 wreck, and they want to talk to any witnesses. The solo vehicle collision happened just after 2 p.m. yesterday n the Keystone area. The deceased is 78-year-old Robert Dean Bagley I. The CHP reported that he was driving a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle eastbound on the highway approaching Rushing Hills Lookout Road when, for unknown reasons, his car drifted onto the dirt and gravel right shoulder. They added that he then overcorrected back onto the highway, hitting a raised dirt and rock embankment on the opposite shoulder. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its roof. First responders had to free him from the wreckage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
mymotherlode.com

Victim Identified In Tuesday’s HWY 108 Crash

Sonora, CA — The CHP has released the name of a Tuolumne woman who tragically died in a motorcycle versus car crash on Highway 108. The deceased is 57-year-old Betty Marie Cardoza. The collision happened on Tuesday morning in the westbound lane of the highway at the Mono Way onramp. The CHP reports that Cardoza, on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, tried to pass a semi on the left side while merging onto the highway and collided with an oncoming sedan in the westbound lane, as earlier reported here. She was ejected from the bike, which came to rest about 200 feet down an embankment. Cardoza, suffering major injuries, was flown to a Modesto where she later succumbed to those injuries.
TUOLUMNE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motorcycle Accident on 26 Mile Road Near Woodward Reservoir

CHP traffic officers in Stanislaus County reported that a man from Oakdale was killed in a recent motorcycle crash near Woodward Reservoir. The incident took place on the evening of Monday, June 27, 2022, on 26 Mile Road, just south of Dunn Ranch Road. Details on the Motorcycle Crash That...
OAKDALE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Junior Livestock Auction Is Saturday Afternoon At Fairgrounds

Sonora, CA — The 2022 Mother Lode Fair will continue through Sunday at the fairgrounds. A big event for local youth in the community is the Junior Livestock Auction coming up this afternoon. Buyer registration begins at three o’clock with the auction at four o’clock. Livestock Superintendent...
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Independence Day Activities In Mother Lode

Columbia, CA — There are numerous ways to celebrate Independence Day in the Mother Lode. One of the biggest events is the annual Glorious Fourth of July Celebration put on by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce at Columbia State Historic Park. The festivities begin at 11am with a flag-raising ceremony and the firing of the black powder muskets by the Columbia Foot Dragoons. The parade starts at noon. This year’s Grand Marshal is Roger Kirby. There will also be a band concert, and contests like greased pole climbing, nail pounding, watermelon and pie eating, a cake walk, egg relay race, and a five-way tug-of-war.
COLUMBIA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Complaint Of Service Led To AHS Vandalism

Sonora, CA — A Sonora man is accused of vandalizing the Adventist Health Sonora ER last week after claiming poor service from staff. The Sonora Police Department received a report of a male subject who was throwing items inside the ER and yelling at staff. When officers arrived at the hospital on Greeley Road in Sonora, they contacted the suspect, 37-year-old Christopher Weakley, in the parking lot and detained him.
SONORA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy