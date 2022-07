Gladwin Post 171's baseball team went 1-1 on the first day of pool play at the Gabby Mills July Fourth Invitational on Friday. Competing in the Red Division at Northwood University, Gladwin beat Omaha (Neb.) Post 1 by the score of 10-7, then lost 6-5 to the Capital City Kings. "I think the boys played really well. We had five runs on eight hits with no errors in our last game, so, defensively, we did pretty well today," said Post 171 manager Terry Brokoff, whose team edged Capital City 6-5 in the semifinals of the Legacy College Prep Classic tournament last weekend before losing to the Kings by the same score Friday.

GLADWIN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO