Click here to read the full article. Shanna Moakler is wishing the best for ex-husband Travis Barker after the drummer was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday (June 28). In statement shared with Entertainment Tonight, the model and actress said she’s hoping the rocker has a quick recovery. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children,” she said. “I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney.” The producer and Blink-182 drummer had been spotted being taken into...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO