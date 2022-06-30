ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why MeaTech 3D Shares Are Falling Today

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MeaTech 3D Ltd - ADR MITC shares are trading lower by 8.31% to $3.31 after the company announced a $6.5 million registered direct offering. MeaTech...

Benzinga

Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Shares Are Diving Today

BofA analyst Muneeba Kayani downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd ZIM to Underperform from Buy and lowered the price target to $40 (a downside of 8%) from $79. The analyst revealed concerns over weaker U.S. demand. Kayani states that large U.S. retailers have signaled to weaken spending on goods and...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Voyager Digital Provides Market Update

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital LLC, the operating platform of Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") VOYG VYGVF UCD, announced it is temporarily suspending trading, deposits, withdrawals and loyalty rewards, effective at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time today. "This was a tremendously difficult decision, but...
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Sanofi?

Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) short percent of float has fallen 22.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.47 million shares sold short, which is 0.14% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Prudential Financial?

Prudential Financial's (NYSE:PRU) short percent of float has fallen 5.6% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.19 million shares sold short, which is 2.19% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From July 1, 2022

Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed up 2.60% at $0.36. Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed down 8.92% at $0.58. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed down 3.83% at $0.18. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 3.79% at $0.65. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed down 0.18% at $10.80. Field Trip Health FTRP shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $77M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $77,199,827 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3G7Z7QjbaBS2dXn23gC3w9byeWZBjXj6aj. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Biopharmaceutical Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Apple, Starbucks, Nvidia And Microsoft

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX creates new possibilities via medicine to cure diseases and improve people's lives, and over the past year, marked gains in investors’ portfolios. Since July 2021, Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Tesla Inc....
BOSTON, MA
Benzinga

Lindsay Hikes Dividend By 3%

Lindsay Corp LNN increased its quarterly dividend by 3% to $0.34 from the previous quarterly indicated rate of $0.33 per share. The company's dividend of $0.34 is payable on August 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 17, 2022. The new annual indicated rate is $1.36 per share, up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Richest Bitcoin Whale Now On Massive Accumulation Spree

According to the crypto platform, BitInfoCharts, the richest Bitcoin BTC/USD wallet, bought 4,816 BTC over the past month, spending over $102 million. Earlier in June, the wallet held 127,873 BTC. During the entire month, the wallet carried many Bitcoin procurements in different amounts and only one withdrawal to bring the total to 132,189 worth $2.53 billion.
MARKETS
Benzinga

EUR/USD Barely Clinging Above 1.04

June didn’t work out to be a great month for EUR/USD. At the time of writing, the single currency looked on course to end the month down by 2.62% against the US dollar. May’s gains in hindsight look more like a cadaveric spasm than a serious promise of retracement or reversal of EUR/USD’s monumental fall this year. Twice in June, the pair has lunged uncomfortably close to the 1.0354 region, that once broken, would inevitably open the gates to parity. They follow two outright tests in May, preceded by similar tests in December 2016 and January 2017.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Hot Stocks: Tickers Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Cathie Wood Believes Crypto Will Come Back Stronger: 'There's A Lot More Trust'

ARK Investment Management, founder and crypto believer, Cathie Wood, says that she remains quite optimistic about the crypto world. During the latest "In the Know" podcast, Wood talked about the volatility in the crypto market and the future of the industry. Wood said, "You'll see our Bitcoin BTC/USD monthly; I would say we're neutral to positive. We're waiting for a few more capitulation signals, and, of course, time will tell on the systemic side here."
STOCKS
Benzinga

PBSV: Lowering target; still a solid value

Pharma-Bio Serv PBSV continued on a steady path in 2Q FY22. Management's confidence in the underlying business led to the decision to pay an additional cash dividend of $0.075/share in March, its second since the end of FY21. As we've seen in the past few years, economic uncertainty continues to...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

NNBR: Diversified manufacturer focused on end markets with high growth rates such as electric vehicles and electric grid upgrade.

NN, Inc. NNBR is a diversified industrial company that combines complex materials science expertise with advanced engineering and production capabilities to design and manufacture high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies for a variety of customers on a global basis. The company has evolved from a traditional contract manufacturer to an advanced technology focused partner with its customers.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

CryptoPunk NFT Sold For 68 ETH

CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. What happened: CryptoPunk #7711 just sold for 68.50 ETH ETH/USD ($75,199 USD). The value of...
TWITTER
Benzinga

