Rockville Centre, NY

St. Agnes Bazaar returns to huge fanfare

By Tom Carrozza
Herald Community Newspapers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom June 24 to 26, St. Agnes Cathedral brought back a hidden gem from its past: the bazaar. For the first time since the 1970s, the blacktop behind the elementary school was awash with neon lights, carnival games, food, music, and more as hundreds of residents celebrated one of the village’s...

