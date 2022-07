This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. Since quarantine, I've been in and out of the "Ballpark of Fitness." You know the ballpark — even the most conscientious of you have done time there. Close your eyes and pretend it's 2020, on the edge of summer, when we thought the consequences of eating like life was a six-week BBQ could easily be addressed. I was way out in the Parking Lot of Fitness, heavier than I had been in five years.

