LIV Golf players in the 2023 Ryder Cup? U.S. captain Zach Johnson says the dots don't connect for that to happen

U.S. captain Zach Johnson isn’t counting on using players who have joined LIV Golf when next year’s Ryder Cup begins in Italy.

They won’t be there.

Speaking earlier this week at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., where Johnson has seven top-5s including a win in 2012, the two-time major winner said when you connect the dots, those who bolted the PGA Tour for the Saudi Arabia-backed rival league won’t be wearing the red, white and blue when the U.S. faces Europe Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club outside of Rome.

“In order to play on the Ryder Cup team whether you’re top 6 or a pick, you must garner Ryder Cup points through the PGA of America,” Johnson said. “In order to garner Ryder Cup points through the PGA of America, you have to be a member of the PGA of America. The way that we’re members of the PGA of America is through the PGA Tour.

“I’ll let you connect the dots from there.”

As of now, that would forbid players from last year’s victorious U.S. team – Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. Patrick Reed and Phil Mickelson would be out, too.

As for Europe, it could be without longtime stalwarts Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer and Ian Poulter.

“I hope that I still have the possibility, as I’m sure (Kaymer and Westwood) do, too, to be a part of a few more Ryder Cup teams,” Garcia said at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club outside of Portland, Oregon, home to the second event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series this week. “But that’s not going to depend on us now. We’ll just keep our fingers crossed.”

And Westwood wondered why there’s even a chance he won’t be allowed at another Ryder Cup.

“I’ve been playing Ryder Cup golf since 1997, and the criteria has been to be a member of the European (DP World) Tour. Now, the criteria for being a member of the European Tour is to play four events. Why should they change that now?” Westwood said. “I’ve been a member of the PGA Tour and still played four events on the European Tour, and why would the European Tour change their rules so dramatically because another tour doesn’t like it or feels financially threatened?

“There’s just a bit too much protection going on for my liking and not enough transparency. I think as long as you fulfill the criteria to be a (DP World Tour) member, then you should still have the opportunity to try and qualify for the Ryder Cup team.”