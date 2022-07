Dr. Chanda Macias is a trailblazer in the legal cannabis industry many times over. In 2015 she became the country’s first woman of color medical cannabis operator as CEO of National HolisticTM Healing Center in Washington DC. Several years later, she became the first Black woman multistate operator in the United States as CEO of Ilera Holistic Healthcare in Louisiana.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO