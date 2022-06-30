NY caretaker charged with identity theft

SOMERS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Hyde Park has been accused of stealing from her care recipient.

According to New York State Police, troopers in Somers partnered with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office after receiving a tip from a financial institution. Together they determined that 35-year-old Brandy M. Lee impersonated and stole from the victim for her own financial gain while employed as the victim’s caretaker.

As a result, Lee was charged with Identity Theft in the 1st degree, a class D felony, Scheme to Defraud in the 1st degree, Grand Larceny in the 4th degree, eleven counts of Falsify Business Records in the 1st degree, all class E felonies, and eleven counts of Criminal Impersonation in the 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor. Lee was arrested in the town of Hyde Park and remanded to the Westchester County Jail awaiting arraignment.

