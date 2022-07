This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The past couple of years have opened our eyes to the original sin of racism that continues to weigh us down. The most recent tragedy at the Tops Supermarket in Buffalo is one more reminder that we have a long way to go as we strive for a more perfect union.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO