One thing I learned a long time ago: the more specific something is, the more it rings as universally true. At the Gianelli home in Hoboken, New Jersey, nobody stands on ceremony. In fact, they just barge right in without knocking, but as this is family custom, no one finds this incongruous. That’s the setting for CRT’s production of Joe DiPietro’s wistful yet hilarious family comedy “Over the River and Through the Woods”.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO