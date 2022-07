The U.S. stock market had a rough start to 2022 with a market correction hitting stocks and many indexes seeing their worst performances in decades. What Happened: The S&P 500, as tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, saw a decline of 20.8% in the first half of 2022. This marked the largest first half decline for the index since 1970.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO