Dengue Fever and Zika Virus Make Humans More Attractive to Mosquitoes

HIV has an “early and substantial” impact on ageing within just two to three years of contracting the virus, according to a new study that highlights the need for early diagnosis of the infection. Research published last month in the journal iScience suggests the viral infection accelerates biological changes in the body associated with normal ageing, and may rapidly cut about five years off an individual’s life span relative to an uninfected person.“Our work demonstrates that even in the early months and years of living with HIV, the virus has already set into motion an accelerated aging process...

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO