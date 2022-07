By the end of the summer, New York City will bypass pharmacies and directly offer the antiviral drug Paxlovid at mobile test-to-treat sites, Bloomberg reported June 30. At the current sites, people who test positive for COVID-19 and are eligible for Paxlovid can fill their prescriptions at the nearest pharmacy, according to Bloomberg. The program is the first of its kind in the U.S.

