Tips on grilling the perfect steak this summer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 4TH OF JULY: A pleasant morning with temperatures beginning in the 60s. It will turn hot and humid heading through the end of the day. Highs will be back into the lower 90s. During the afternoon there will be an increase in clouds with the chance for a few thunderstorms to move across Michiana. This chance for storms comes between about 6pm and 9pm. The best chance for a few stronger storms with heavy rain and gusty winds will be along and north of US-6. After this time frame we will see things clear out for a few hours before the chance for storms comes back by midnight and continues through the early morning of Tuesday. Keep an eye on the sky this afternoon and evening if you have outdoor plans to celebrate the 4th! High of 92 degrees. Winds S 10-15 mph.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO