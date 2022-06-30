Floating Casino Turned Commercial Scallop Vessel Sunk off Delaware's Coast

Delaware’s beaches are open and operating this summer as if COVID-19 never existed. Delaware residents join thousands of visitors on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk, waiting in lines outside their favorite ice cream shop, restaurant, or Funland ride. State and city restrictions have long been lifted, and the majority of businesses have returned to their pre-pandemic business models.
DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness announced today the release of two annual financial audits reviewing Delaware’s two major funding sources for improving and maintaining water quality. These audits were conducted in accordance with 29 Del. C. §2906. “Our first release is our regular financial audit...
As beach goers descend on Rehoboth Beach this holiday weekend, they’ll be joined by some visitors from Louisiana on a mission. Members of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade hope to gain support for their fight against the construction of natural gas shipping terminals near their homes along the Gulf Coast during a summer-long campaign in Rehoboth.
Sweet and savory or hot and spicy? How do you take your wings?. No matter the answer, one particular New Jersey wing spot will leave you more than satisfied, according to Mashed.com. The website recently put out a list of "Best Wing Spots in Every State." In Pennsylvania, those are...
WILMINGTON, Del. — A tightened-up plastic bag ban has taken effect in Delaware. The law prohibiting all businesses other than restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags kicked in Friday, the News Journal reported. Some establishments are instead offering reusable bags, either for free or at a cost, according to...
For Emaleigh Kaithern, Sunset Beach Sportsmen’s Club in Lower Township hasn’t changed much since she was 5, when much of it towered above her. The unmistakable barstools scattered about. The logo with a black anchor at the center hanging over the entrance. The blue swordfish arching atop the mirror behind the bar.
The state of Delaware is getting 3.2 million dollars in federal funding to improve campgrounds at several state parks. The funds are from the US Economic Development Administration and are earmarked for Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore, Killens Pond, Lums Pond, and Trap Pond state parks. The improvements include:. Cape Henlopen:...
Eugene Young often thinks of a family that suffered devastating loss and financial turmoil during the coronavirus pandemic. “A wife lost her husband due to COVID and that impacts her monthly mortgage and her ability to pay,’’ said Young, director of the Delaware State Housing Authority. His office...
Finding legitimate taste at Suicide Bridge on Maryland Crab Cake Tour Day 1 in Hurlock on Eastern Shore. On Day 1 of the 2020 Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor started eastbound on Route 50 with a much-ballyhooed location just north of Cambridge in a postcard community with a beautiful dock.
Only 3.5 miles to the Delaware beaches and less than 4 miles to Ocean City, MD, BUT with Delaware's low taxes! Your summer getaway is calling! NEW HVAC in 2021. Singlewide home built in 1993 with LARGE sunroom addition and large primary bedroom addition and new deck. Nearby community picnic tables and grills available for use right next to the water. Boat ramp available for only $60/year with boating access to Dirickson Creek and Little Assawoman Bay. So much fun at your fingertips including the Freeman Stage at Bayside, beaches, waterparks, restaurants, mini golf and more! Monthly LOT RENT WILL BE $800 but includes sewer, trash, recycle, yard waste pick up, and the Delaware Relocation Trust Fund. Rentals/Airbnb, etc are NOT allowed. HOA is $10/year and voluntary.
Delaware has a long history with the iron horse despite never containing more than 300+ route miles of railroad. During the industry's "Golden Age," the Pennsylvania Railroad was the predominant provider, ranging from its electrified Northeast Corridor in the north to its Delmarva Peninsula lines penetrating south through Dover, the eastern shore of Maryland, and terminating at Cape Charles, Virginia.
Delaware State Parks officials are reviewing the results of a survey recently sent to everyone who obtained a surf-fishing permit in the last three years. The goal is to use responses to find a better way to manage the surf-fishing program, while also developing a baseline measure to compare with future surveys.
A visitor to Cape May Beach captured an amazing photo of a huge jellyfish that had washed ashore. We know they're stings can be scary, but this jellyfish is a thing of beauty. The sea creatures are out there! And, they seem ready to make their presence known. Just days...
TRAPPE, Md. - Inflation is taking a bigger bite out of everyone's budget on this Fourth of July holiday compared to last year. But for a Maryland delicacy like blue crab, which is already pretty expensive, suppliers say crab prices are not much more expensive than last year. "[Prices are]...
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We're reading about shark sightings several times a month around New England, especially in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Cape Cod is leading the count, sometimes with up to 10 sightings a week. These sightings don't surprise me much, as the Cape's become a hot bed over the last decade with more and more sharks sightings, including Great Whites. There's even a "Cape Shark" store, as well as social media pages by The Cape Shark.
The price of just about everything is going up. Driving is expensive as is with sky-high fuel prices (even though we're getting a break at the moment.) Most of us have EZ Pass and don't think twice about tolls. When we reach the low balance level, we automatically add $25...
A 71-year-old Pennsylvania woman was the second person in three days to be gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park, according to park officials. The unnamed West Chester woman and her daughter came across the animal while returning to the car at the Yellowstone Lake trailhead — causing him to charge on Wednesday, June 29.
SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a Wicomico County fire on Friday July 1. Around 8 pm, the Salisbury Fire Department responded to a fire at 161 Farmers Market Road, Salisbury. The structure was described as a 'Wood framed barn'. The estimated loss of structural damage is...
The long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony took place June 28 in downtown Georgetown on the site of what will be the new Sussex County Family Court building at the corner of Race and Market streets, across from the Sussex County Courthouse. “This is a great day for the Family Court of the...
Comments / 1