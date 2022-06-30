Residents displaced after vehicle strikes building

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Violence in the River City just two hours into the 4th of July holiday. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth told Heart of Illinois ABC police were called to the 400 blk. of SW Jefferson Ave and Harrison St. around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning to reports of shots fired.
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire inspectors are working to learn the cause of a fire that damaged a Morton home on the corner of N. Main and E. Tyler Streets Sunday afternoon. According to Morton Fire Chief Joe Kelly, fire crews responded to the fire just before noon. He said two people escaped the fire, and no one was injured.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois Cars and Coffee was held at the Levee District for all car lovers on Saturday, July 2. Event organizers said they wanted to create a space where people could drive and show off their cars. At the event, people were able to see...
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner released the name of a second man who died following a Wednesday crash on I-72. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 27-year-old Zachary Wilham, of Decatur, died in a Springfield hospital Thursday afternoon. He said Wilham died from multiple blunt force injuries he got […]
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Four people are expected to be OK after a rollover crash with entrapment in the southbound lanes of Route 6 south of War Memorial Drive in Peoria Thursday. The Peoria Fire Department says two people were trapped inside the vehicle and were freed after...
OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been identified as the individual who was recovered from the Illinois River at Allen Park on Wednesday. According to the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, Coroner Richard Ploch identified the man as 20-year-old Tyler D. Carson of Ottawa. Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson says, officers attempted to.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One woman is dead and another woman has been arrested after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. 24-year-old Kaitlyn S. Taylor was arrested for first-degree murder and transported to the Peoria County Jail after police responded to the shooting in the 300 block of South Sterling.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Friends and loved ones of the woman who was shot and killed Saturday gathered near the site for a remembrance vigil. There, they shared photos, stories and memories of 21-year-old Mariah Moss. People close to her say she had recently gotten a job as the head cook at a local community center.
Authorities have released the identity of the person who drove a vehicle into the Illinois River in Ottawa in the small hours of Thursday morning. La Salle County Coroner Richard Ploch says the body of 20-year-old Tyler Carson of Ottawa was recovered by rescue workers in the early morning hours of Thursday. Events started when police tried to stop Carson's vehicle at Norris and Canal. Carson drove away, heading south on La Salle, across the Veterans Bridge and into Allen Park. Police then saw Carson drive the car over a bank and into the river. The subsequent search included multiple dive teams and sonar equipment from La Salle, Will and McLean counties. A forensic autopsy was conducted later in the day on Thursday. Those results are pending.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Firefighters and volunteers were bagging groceries at the Sheridan Hy-Vee for a unique reason. The event was called Bagging for Tips and the grocery store opened two of its locations to raise money for the Imani Rescue center in Kenya. Founder Veronica Richards said the rescue center would be a safe haven for women and orphaned children in Kenya to learn skills and remain safe. Richards, who is from Kenya, said she was grateful for members of her new community helping out her home.
Fire crews in Bloomington spent much of Wednesday battling a blaze that heavily damaged an apartment building just west of downtown. The Bloomington Fire Department (BFD) was called to the three-story brick building at Market and Lee streets around 6:25 a.m. Crews saw fire coming from the roof and thick smoke pouring from the top two floors, said spokesperson Frank Friend.
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified an Arthur man who died in a crash. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 20-year-old Lucas Otto was pronounced dead around 1:35 a.m. Thursday at the scene of the crash. The crash happened on I-72 between Buffalo and Lanesville. An autopsy performed Thursday […]
PEORIA, Ill. — Police have made an arrest in connection with Peoria’s 10 homicide of the year on Tuesday. PPD says on Thursday, the department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division located and arrested 41-year-old Rev Blakes on N. Knoxville Avenue, between E. Archer and E. Arcadia Avenues.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Morton celebrated their annual pregame to Independence day using over 30 football fields of space. The park district expected over 5,000 attendees. Most of the field was left empty for residents to claim their viewing spot before the big show after dark. Scattered throughout the 40 acres of McClallen Park were giant inflatables for kids, laser tag, as well as multiple food vendors and the summertime-classic lemon shake-up.
A truck is totaled and its driver missing after a collision with a train Friday in Toluca. La Salle and Marshall County Sheriff Offices say it happened about 11:10pm at the Walnut street intersection. Authorities think the driver was simply trying to beat the train to the crossing. The truck lost with the box crushed by the impact.
A pitcher on Springfield’s Prospect League baseball team, the Lucky Horseshoes, died in a traffic accident early Thursday. The Sangamon County Coroner reported Lucas Otto, 20, of Arthur was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:35 a.m. The accident happened on Interstate 72 between Buffalo and Illiopolis. Police said...
According to a report, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up in Central Illinois, and this drug brings with it a serious risk of seizures and death. The best way to avoid drugs and a potential drug overdose is by simply not doing illegal drugs, and taking the drugs that are prescribed to you in the proper way a doctor recommends using them. For years now first responders and others have had the miracle antidote Narcan which can bring people back from an overdose with a single shot saving countless lives. But according to a report from centralillinoisproud.com, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up and it is deadly, in an article on their site they say...
PEORIA — A Sangamon County man who pleaded guilty in January to federal charges in connection with a string of robberies at banks and convenience stores in Central Illinois in spring 2021, including the robbery of the Village Pantry in Paxton, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man from Mechanicsburg, a village in Sangamon County, was sentenced Wednesday to 120 months in prison on four counts of interference with commerce by robbery, one count of bank robbery and one count of armed bank robbery, all to run concurrently. John W....
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say three men were arrested and multiple weapons were seized during a patrol stop Friday night. 20-year-old Javion Parker, 20-year-old Marquavion Moore and 22-year-old Kaleel Davis were interviewed, arrested and transported to the Peoria County Jail. Three handguns were also seized, including a ghost gun with an extended magazine.
Comments / 1